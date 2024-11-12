Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose (8) looks to pass the ball during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has suffered a season-ending lower leg injury, coach Kyle Whittingham announced on Tuesday night.

Isaac Wilson, who started four games for the Utes before being benched in the third quarter of Utah’s loss to Houston, will start for the team against Colorado. Luke Bottari, the only other quarterback left on the roster without a season-ending injury, will be Wilson’s backup.

Rose, who will require surgery, is the latest Ute to be lost for the season due to injury, joining tight end Brant Kuithe, quarterback Cam Rising, receiver Money Parks, cornerback Kenan Johnson and offensive guard Michael Mokofisi.

This story will be updated.