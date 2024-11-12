Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) jogs to the locket room at half time during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

Zach Wilson has gone viral recently, but it’s probably not for the reason you’d think.

Wilson and fellow Denver Broncos quarterbacks Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were watching Thursday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens together when their significant others invited them to play a game of “only girls should know.”

As the name suggests, the game involved the women asking the quarterbacks questions “only girls should know.” The men had to give their best guess at the answer.

A five-minute video of their game was shared by Nix’s wife on TikTok last week, and it’s been racking up views.

How did Zach Wilson do?

Even before the game started, things weren’t looking too good for Wilson. Ahead of the first question, Wilson was scolded for being on his phone.

But the former BYU quarterback performed well after that.

After being asked what a “Money Piece” is, Wilson sheepishly raised his hand. His correct answer shocked the women and his teammates shared concerned looks.

According to John Frieda, “money pieces are face-framing lightened sections at the front of your hair, designed to highlight and brighten your face, and provide a contrast to your all-over colour.”

Wilson didn’t need any hints or help answering the question about them.

But he and his fellow quarterbacks were stumped by the second question. After some prodding, Stidham and Nix teamed up to guess that a “water line” has to do with tears and makeup.

The quarterbacks all knew what dry shampoo was but needed some help in figuring out its use outside of avoiding a shower.

“It’s so you don’t have to shower. My sister grew up on it,” Nix said.

“It’s what stinky girls use,” Wilson added.

The game got more animated when Stidham and Nix confidently and correctly answered the definition of french tips and even demonstrated with their own nails.

After being distracted by the Bengals-Ravens game, the women then asked the quarterbacks what an “everything shower” was.

“First thing I thought of was an everything bagel,” Stidham said.

Nix and Wilson listed off some of the components that made up an “everything shower,” but were missing a few more.

“Do you guys brush your teeth in the shower?” Wilson said.

All three quarterbacks had heard of a Brazilian blowout, but only Nix was in the right ballpark with Wilson suggesting it’s when “they do a good wash, blow it out, dry it nice and clean (and) brush it.”

The 5-5 Broncos will look to rebound after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on a blocked field goal when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.