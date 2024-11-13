The Enterprise boys basketball team celebrates winning the 2A state championship at Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Mark Vialpando (APA West Valley), Tyler Jenkins (Freedom Prep) and Scott Fields (Utah Military Camp Williams).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 15

1. North Summit Braves

Head coach: Aaron Preece (ninth year)

2024 record: 19-8 (tied for second in Region 15 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 61-48, in the 2A championship

2024 offense: 59 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

59 ppg (No. 8 in 2A) 2024 defense: 53.1 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Buck Sargent, F, Sr.

Jake Smith, G, Sr.

Trevor Richins, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Last season was an awesome experience for our team and our program. We hope to be able to build on that and put ourselves in a position to participate again in the playoffs. We look forward to this season and the excitement that high school basketball creates in our state. 2A is full of great teams and programs and its going to be an exciting year.

2. San Juan Broncos

Head coach: Easton Nielson (second year)

2024 record: 10-15 (tied for fourth in Region 15 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 60-49, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 60.5 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

60.5 ppg (No. 7 in 2A) 2024 defense: 61.8 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jake Ivins, G, Sr.

Jaiten Knight, SG, Sr.

Owen Adams, SF, Sr.

Tripp Palmer, PF, Jr.

Jagger Nieves, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

George McNaughton, C, Jr.

Cash Palmer, C, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about this coming year. Our guys have put in a lot of work and we have a lot of confidence that we will see growth in some key areas.

3. Duchesne Eagles

Head coach: Billy Hoopes (10th year)

2024 record: 16-11 (tied for second in Region 15 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to American Prep, 68-66, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 57.1 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

57.1 ppg (No. 11 in 2A) 2024 defense: 53.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

Head coach: Tyson Moosman (fourth year)

2024 record: 10-12 (tied for fourth in Region 15 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 57-45, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 53.5 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

53.5 ppg (No. 13 in 2A) 2024 defense: 55.4 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Braxton Pickett, G, Jr.

Tyce Hill, G, Jr.

Talan Dyreng, G, Jr.

Landry Edwards, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Daxton Knudsen, G, So.

Coach comment: We are a young team with a lot of talent and potential.

5. Grand Red Devils

Head coach: Ben Byrd (second year)

2024 record: 15-12 (first in Region 15 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 59-58, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 68.7 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

68.7 ppg (No. 2 in 2A) 2024 defense: 64 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Trace York, Sr., G

JT Dowd, Sr., G

Tatum Bisco, Sr., G

Kalen Bowden, Sr., F

Weston Jones, Sr., G

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: Boys look strong.

6. North Sevier Wolves

Head coach: Dakota Shepherd (fourth year)

2024 record: 4-19 (sixth in Region 15 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 47-42, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 48.3 ppg (No. 20 in 2A)

48.3 ppg (No. 20 in 2A) 2024 defense: 56 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Efrain Bernardino, G, Sr.

Kade Johnson, G, Jr.

Brody Bulloch, G, Jr.

Rylan Frischneckt, F, Sr.

Trevor Mangum, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bron Butler, F, Sr.

Brayden Hammond, F, Sr.

Parker Jensen, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited for a new year. We have experience and talent coming back.

Region 16

1. APA West Valley Eagles

Head coach: Mark Vialpando (first year)

2024 record: 21-6 (first in Region 16 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 59-46, in the 2A semifinals

2024 offense: 71.1 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

71.1 ppg (No. 1 in 2A) 2024 defense: 52.6 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Rockwell Marshals

Head coach: James Taylor (third year)

2024 record: 18-8 (second in Region 16 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 80-60, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 68.1 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

68.1 ppg (No. 3 in 2A) 2024 defense: 55.8 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kaysen Rife, PG, Sr.

Ethan Kearl, Wing, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Elias Sekona, Wing, Sr.

Alex Martinez, Wing, Sr.

Solomon Sekona, G, So.

Devon Jessop, Wing/Post, Sr.

Isaac Christensen, Wing/G, Jr.

Coach comment: I think we have a really bright outlook. We are returning a bulk of the players that were on the team last year that powered our run to the postseason.

3. Intermountain Christian Lions

Head coach: Kevin Biel (first year)

2024 record: 3-14 (tied for fifth in Region 16 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 82-39, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 46.4 ppg (No. 22 in 2A)

46.4 ppg (No. 22 in 2A) 2024 defense: 65.8 ppg (No. 24 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

Head coach: Scott Fields (first year)

2024 record: 10-9 (third in Region 16 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 53.2 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

53.2 ppg (No. 15 in 2A) 2024 defense: 59 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Hunter Sandoval, Wing, Sr.

Kai Jacobs, C, Sr.

Chris Mejia, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Shayne Simpson, G,Jr.

Caden Warden, Wing, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a young team with not much varsity experience. We have hard working players eager for the challenge of the upcoming season.

5. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

Head coach: Sylvester Daniels (third year)

2024 record: 1-12 (seventh in Region 16 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Grand County, 95-19, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 39.4 ppg (No. 26 in 2A)

39.4 ppg (No. 26 in 2A) 2024 defense: 72.4 ppg (No. 26 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Merit Academy Knights

Head coach: Will Barnard (second year)

2024 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 16 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 77-36, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 52.5 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

52.5 ppg (No. 16 in 2A) 2024 defense: 65.9 ppg (No. 25 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Miles Petersen, Wing, Junior. Leading scorer last year

Ayden Martinez, Wing, Sr.

Cruz Steinman, Wing, Sr.

Michigan Draper, Guard, Sr.

Drexton Hardy, Sr.

Alex Bills, Sr.

Perry Sutherland, Sr.

Antonio Steinman, So.

Davie Chase, So.

Coach comment: We lost some of our size, but return a lot of guard / wing experience. We’ve had a full year to work together as a program and look ready to take the next step in our progress.

7. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

Head coach: Tyler Jenkins (first year)

2024 record: 3-16 (tied for fifth in Region 16 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Duchesene, 64-57, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 45.7 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

45.7 ppg (No. 23 in 2A) 2024 defense: 61.2 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 17

1. American Heritage Patriots

Head coach: Paora Winitana (fifth year)

2024 record: 14-11 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 5-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 67-61, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 73.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

73.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A) 2024 defense: 71.6 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Mana Winitana, 6′2, PG, So.

Weston Larson, 6′3, SG, Sr.

Brady Peery, 6′3, PF, Sr.

James Matsen, 6′5, SF, Jr.

Nate Zimmerman, 6′8, C, Sr.

Jackson Black, 6′1, SG, So.

Mike Banks, 6′3, SF, Sr.

Sam Werner, 6′2, SG, Sr.

Owen Chenn, 6′3, CG, Sr.

Jaxon Smith, 6′4, PF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gabe Harmon, 6′3, CG, So.

Christian Hanshaw, 6′5, PF, So.

Scotty Bishop, 6′2, CG, Jr.

Carter Lawyer, 6′0, SG, So.

Cove Hansen, 6′0, CG, So.

Kade Andersen, 6′4, CG, Fr.

Jacob Fulmer, 6′3, SF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the 24-25 season and we look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid over the last four years.

We lost some key players from 23-24 who graduated and have gone on to bigger and better things. But this gives an opportunity for new leadership, and a new wave of talent coming through, that will be led by our power combo seniors — Weston Larson and Brady Peery, and our Sophomore who is already regarded by many as one of the best Point Guards in the State — Mana Winitana.

Our focus is always on improvement, and this will never change. But this group of young men have had an amazing Summer playing some top teams around the country, and have completed one of our best Fall programs of strength work, conditioning and skill work. With these awesome experiences, our team now have the belief to go all the way and compete for a State Championship.

We understand this is the goal of every team and there are some very talented and tough schools in 3A, including defending champs — Judge Memorial. We are mindful of their tragic loss and mourn with them at this time.

2. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

Head coach: Zack Alvidrez (seventh year)

2024 record: 12-12 (tied for first in Region 17 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Grand, 56-49, in the 2A second round

2024 offense : 57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

: 57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 2A) 2024 defense: 53.9 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Luc Dowdle, Guard

Landen Brady, Guard

Ian Mellor, Guard

Will Chin, Guard

Coach comment: We are returning four starters and will add a deep bench this season. Looking forward to getting out and competing.

3. Draper APA Eagles

Head coach: Dan Baldwin (second year)

2024 record: 5-16 (tied for fourth in Region 17 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 59-52, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 55.5 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

55.5 ppg (No. 12 in 2A) 2024 defense: 62.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Carter Vijayaraghavan, Sr.

Jackson Chatterton, Sr.

Jones Strong, Jr.

Lucian Greenwell, Sr.

Max Jacobsen, Jr.

Parker Overby, Jr.

Urban Baldwin, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: With eight key players returning from last year’s squad we anticipate a better win loss record. We have been very impressed with the consistency of participants during off season workouts. With strong support from parents and administration, we plan on having a very successful season. Our senior leaders JC, VJ, and Luke have been resilient throughout their high school careers we look forward to seeing their hard work pay off in the postseason.

4. Waterford Ravens

Head coach: Kory Carpenter (fourth year)

2024 record: 9-12 (third in Region 17 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 74-41, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 51.3 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

51.3 ppg (No. 17 in 2A) 2024 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Preston Jenkins, Post, Sr.

Carter Nielson, G, Sr.

Julian Cheffings, G, Sr.

Myles Walkingshaw, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Thomas Howard, F, So.

Izel Zavala, G, Jr.

Jonathan Huntsman, G, Jr.

Camden Judd, G, Fr.

Coach comment: Waterford brings back a large senior class with four starters returning. The group is excited to get going and to see what they can accomplish by the end of the season.

5. Maeser Prep Lions

Head coach: Mas Watabe (15th year)

2024 record: 11-13 (tied for fourth in Region 17 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 63-53, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

47.3 ppg (No. 21 in 2A) 2024 defense: 50.2 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jaden Garner, G/F, Sr.

Kale Garner, F/C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Riley George, G, Sr.

Max Fairbanks, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Top two scorers from the last year’s team will return this year. Other three prospective starters also had good experience in varsity competition last year. I am expecting a pretty good season this year.

6. St. Joseph Jayhawks

Head coach: Chad Loosemore (second year)

2024 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 17 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to American Leadership, 77-49, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 48.6 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

48.6 ppg (No. 19 in 2A) 2024 defense: 61.3 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Gavin Wolf, G, Sr.

Gavin Donovan, F, Sr.

Jack Brooks, C, Sr.

Dalton Rorabaugh F, Sr.

Declan Yarosik, G, Sr.

Gunner Windsor, G, Sr.

Chase Freidberg-Gerlich, F, Jr.

Marshall Beaty, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Benjamin Betancourt, G, Jr.

Leo Cremoux, F, Jr.

Nazari de Zarate Villen, So.

Coach comment: Most of our team are seniors this season so I’m hopeful of a much better season than last year.

Region 18

1. Kanab Cowboys

Head coach: Jerron Glazier (fourth year)

2024 record: 20-7 (tied for first in Region 18 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 50-47, in the 2A semifinals

2024 offense: 63.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

63.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A) 2024 defense: 51.8 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Cash Mortensen, G, Sr.

Kale Glover, G, Sr.

Kyle Brown, F, Jr.

Trajen Glazier, F, Sr.

Trey Castagno, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carson Visser, C, Jr.

Troy Federkyle, F, Sr.

James Quinn, C, Sr.

Wyatt Orton, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Super excited. Going to rely on our senior leadership.

2. South Sevier Rams

Head coach: Carson Christensen (sixth year)

2024 record: 20-7 (tied for first in Region 18 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 66-63, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 64.6 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

64.6 ppg (No. 5 in 2A) 2024 defense: 54.4 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Jaggar Redd, G, Sr.

Slade Summerhays, G, Sr.

Stockton Roberts, F, Sr.

Brace Brindley, G, Sr.

Mackson Bastian, F, Sr.

Peyton Ingram, G, Sr.

Erick Robinson, G Sr.

Cannon Barney, G Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kanyon Okerlund, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to start this season. The boys have been working hard in the offseason and are ready to play basketball again.

3. Enterprise Wolves

Head coach: Bud Randall (eighth year)

2024 record: 21-6 (tied for first in Region 18 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A

2024 postseason: Beat North Summit, 61-48, in the 2A finals

2024 offense: 66.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

66.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A) 2024 defense: 52.7 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Treyson Whitman, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Colten Seegmiller, F, Sr.

Nolan Johnson, G, Sr.

Jackson Hiatt, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We lost 4 starters from last year’s team so we will be taking the first part of the season trying to fill those holes and get everyone on the same page. Hopefully by the end of the season we will be competitive in our tough region.

4. Parowan Rams

Head coach: Trever Smith (second year)

2024 record: 7-16 (tied for fourth in Region 18 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to American Prep, 86-64, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 49.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

49.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A) 2024 defense: 58.8 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Daniel Bernhardi, G/ SG, Sr.

McQuade Abbott, G, Sr.

Ayden Osborne, F, Sr.

Hunter Bettridge, Power F/ C, Jr.

Tyler Massey, G, Jr.

Will Eisenach, SG/ Foward, Jr.

Austin Smith, C, Jr.

Kyson Fobert, G/ SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tate Stubbs, SG/ F, Jr.

Ty Stubbs, SG/ F, Jr.

Ty Adams, SG/ F, Jr.

Ashton Anderson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to building off of our successes from last year and this off-season. We are returning a solid junior/ senior class and have some new additions that will be great contributors. We are striving to be at our best in preparation for the state tournament.

5. Beaver Beavers

Head coach: Joe Hillock (14th year)

2024 record: 10-12 (tied for fourth in Region 18 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rockwell, 61-56, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 53.3 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

53.3 ppg (No. 14 in 2A) 2024 defense: 53.6 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Deegan Blackner, G

Taiven Gillins, SF

Zaiden Gillins, F

Myka Cluff, F

Key newcomers:

Noah Wolff, G

Dominik Tobey, G

Jordan Sutherland, G

Schevion Ormsby, SF/G

Coach comment: We are really excited for this season. I think we might have more depth than we’ve had in few years.

6. Millard Eagles

Head coach: Braxton Syrett (second year)

2024 record: 0-24 (seventh in Region 18 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 2A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 65-44, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 41.4 ppg (No. 25 in 2A)

41.4 ppg (No. 25 in 2A) 2024 defense: 65 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

Head coach: Brad Garrett (10th year)

2024 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 18 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 59-55, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 24 in 2A)

45.5 ppg (No. 24 in 2A) 2024 defense: 60.3 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Dynonte Blackmore, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Daniel Cox, F, Sr.

Domanick La Corti, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking to get better everyday and hopefully have some guys step up.