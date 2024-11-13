Kanab’s Rylee Little goes to the hoop in the 2A high school girls basketball championship game against Beaver at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are nine new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Laura Stearns (San Juan), Mark Vialpando (APA West Valley), Tucker Henstra (Freedom Prep), Melissa Kidder (Merit Prep), Jeff Bodell (Utah Military Hill Field), Madi Forster (American Heritage), Elliott Bullock (Waterford), Darci Wilks (Parowan) and Ben Klepper (Water Canyon).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 15

1. North Summit Braves

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jerre Holmes (ninth year)

2023-24 record: 24-3 (first in Region 15 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 59-47, in the 2A championship

2024 offense: 59.6 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

59.6 ppg (No. 3 in 2A) 2024 defense: 37.1 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Hartlynn Richins, PG, Sr.

Hayzlyn Murdock, F, Sr.

Chayden Sargent, G, Jr.

Ellie Stephens, F, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for our two seniors, who come with a lot of experience. Our younger girls will provide great support to them as they step up to the varsity level.

2. Duchesne Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (third year)

2023-24 record: 21-7 (second in Region 15 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 67-62, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 52.3 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

52.3 ppg (No. 7 in 2A) 2024 defense: 40.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Chezney Farnsworth, F, Sr.

Taesha Moat, G, Sr.

Lily Moon, F, Sr.

Bailee Reese, C, Sr.

Kira Grant, G, Jr.

Prezley Farnsworth, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Lexie Davenport, For/G, Jr.

Katie Ivie, F, Sr.

Harlee Hanberg, G, Jr.

Jade Robinson, F, So.

Harlee Roll, G, So.

Lizzy Torgerson, C, So.

Maddie Ivie, F, So.

Claire Anderton, F, So.

Coach comment: We have a great group of girls and experience returning from last season. The girls are tough and hungry to build on last season’s success. If we can get them to understand and buy into the hard work, determination and teamwork that it will take to compete in a tough 2A Region and Division, it will be a great season.

3. North Sevier Wolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Lexa Larsen (33rd year)

2023-24 record: 10-14 (tied for third in Region 15 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 62-27, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 40.3 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

40.3 ppg (No. 13 in 2A) 2024 defense: 50.9 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Alyssa Rosquist, PG, Sr.

Megan Mecham, G, Jr.

Saige Jensen, G, Jr.

Mikah Roper, F, So.

Zoey Rhees, G, So.

Annalynne James, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Bryar Shaw, F, Jr.

Hannah Johnson, G, So.

Coach comment: Our team will still be very young (mostly sophomores), but they are excited about basketball and have been putting in extra time. Last year we made a lot of growth and we really came together as a team. This year we are hoping that camaraderie can take us to even higher levels and help us return to the state tournament.

4. San Juan Broncos

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Laura Stearns (first year)

2023-24 record: 3-19 (tied for fifth in Region 15 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 47-39, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 36 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

36 ppg (No. 14 in 2A) 2024 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 26 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Syndel Attcity, PG, So.

Kaidence Michell, F, Jr.

Macee Palmer, F, Sr.

Hayden Shumway, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Khimya Fullwood, G/F, So.

Coach comment: We’ve got a lot of work to do, but have a group of girls that have shown in the off-season that they are willing to put in the work to get better. Our goal this year is to create a team that is not just competitive but that can have a winning season this next season.

5. Grand Red Devils

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Drew Birdwell (second year)

2023-24 record: 12-9 (tied for third in Region 15 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to ICS, 61-53, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 47.6 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

47.6 ppg (No. 9 in 2A) 2024 defense: 41.7 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Additional info not provided.

6. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kelcey Bartholomew (second year)

2023-24 record: 4-18 (tied for fifth in Region 15 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 64-40, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 35.5 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

35.5 ppg (No. 15 in 2A) 2024 defense: 49.4 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Maile Ha’o G, Sr.

Autumn Anderson C, Jr.

Linsi Hansen PG, Jr.

Bryler Blackburn G, Jr.

Rylee Bartholomew PF, So.

Key newcomers:

Kelsie Whiteman F, So.

Emma Beard F, Jr.

Hallie Brunson G, So.

Coach comment: With all five starters returning, GVHS basketball is poised for a breakout season. Our girls have been working tirelessly, and we can’t wait to unveil the results on the court.

Region 16

1. Rockwell Marshals

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Gifford (12th year)

2023-24 record: 17-7 (first in Region 16 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 61-34, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 50.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

50.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A) 2024 defense: 33.9 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Autumn Blackburn, F, Sr.

Cassidy Jessop, G, Jr.

Jaelynn Thompson, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brianna Jenson, SF, Jr.

Kathryn Thompson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We have two returning starters. Autumn Blackburn and Cassidy Jessop. Which will really help the rest of the kids. We are pretty young although everyone’s been working really hard. A little bit different scenery with new teams coming into our region. We’re all very excited.

2. Intermountain Christian Lions

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Shannon Lusk (third year)

2023-24 record: 17-6 (second in Region 16 with a 10-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 68-44, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 52.6 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

52.6 ppg (No. 6 in 2A) 2024 defense: 34.8 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Merit Academy Knights

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Melissa Kidder (first year)

2023-24 record: 5-19 (fourth in Region 16 with a 5-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 46-23, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 33.3 ppg (No. 20 in 2A)

33.3 ppg (No. 20 in 2A) 2024 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

4. APA West Valley Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Vialpando (first year)

2023-24 record: 5-13 (fifth in Region 16 with a 4-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 44-22, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 30.4 ppg (No. 22 in 2A)

30.4 ppg (No. 22 in 2A) 2024 defense: 36.9 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Kitchen (second year)

2023-24 record: 5-10 (third in Region 16 with a 5-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Millard, 84-31, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 34 ppg (No. 19 in 2A)

34 ppg (No. 19 in 2A) 2024 defense: 41 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Tucker Henstra (first year)

2023-24 record: 1-18 (eighth in Region 16 with a 1-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 109-2, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 14.3 ppg (No. 28 in 2A)

14.3 ppg (No. 28 in 2A) 2024 defense: 53.6 ppg (No. 25 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Coach comment: This is a program that has seen relatively little success, although there is lots of potential. Hopefully I can be the coach that captures some of that potential and aims the future of this program in the right direction.

7. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Bodell (second year)

2023-24 record: 3-13 (sixth in Region 16 with a 3-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 47-22, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 20.9 ppg (No. 26 in 2A)

20.9 ppg (No. 26 in 2A) 2024 defense: 34.7 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Additional info not provided.

Region 17

1. Draper APA Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Baldwin (eighth year)

2023-24 record: 22-5 (first in Region 17 with a 12-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 64-50, in the 2A semifinals

2024 offense: 67.7 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

67.7 ppg (No. 1 in 2A) 2024 defense: 39.7 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Aaliyah Baldwin, Sr.

Bailey Bluth, Sr.

Samantha Kartchner, Sr.

Coach comment: Our challenges each year has been depth. This year will be no different, however the returning starters have the experience to get through tough games. We excited to see how much we have grown over the summer during non-region play.

2. American Heritage Patriots

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Madi Forster (first year)

2023-24 record: 15-8 (second in Region 17 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 49-37, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 44.5 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

44.5 ppg (No. 11 in 2A) 2024 defense: 39 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. American Leadership Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Romaro Rogers (third year)

2023-24 record: 10-11 (fifth in Region 17 with a 4-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 57-17, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 34.4 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

34.4 ppg (No. 18 in 2A) 2024 defense: 36.6 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Waterford Ravens

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Elliott Bullock (first year)

2023-24 record: 12-8 (fourth in Region 17 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 61-16, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 35.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

35.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A) 2024 defense: 36 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Anne Howard, G, Sr.

Halee Hasebi, G, Sr.

Kenley Carter, So., F

Lexee Hasebi, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Brooke Jones, F, Jr.

Catriona Kawamoto, G, So.

Raneem Alsolaiman, G, So.

5. Maeser Prep Lions

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Norris (fifth year)

2023-24 record: 4-19 (sixth in Region 17 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Grand, 66-25, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 27.7 ppg (No. 23 in 2A)

27.7 ppg (No. 23 in 2A) 2024 defense: 50.6 ppg (No. 22 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Autumn Dossey, F, Sr.

Eleanor Hamberger, F, Jr.

Klea Bokshi, F, Jr.

Maren Hamilton, F, Sr.

6. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Masen White (third year)

2023-24 record: 9-13 (third in Region 17 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 81-37, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 33.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A)

33.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A) 2024 defense: 43.5 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Katelyn Martinez, Guard, Sr.

Lizzie Randall, PG/F, Sr.

Cicily Flores, Guard, Sr.

Mimi Dewitte, F/C, Sr.

Eliza Berg, Center, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Abby Gough, G/F, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a bunch of smart and hard working girls that will make this season fun and exciting.

7. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Stacy Martin (second year)

2023-24 record: 2-16 (seventh in Region 17 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to ICS, 61-11, in the 2A first round

2024 offense : 21.7 ppg (No. 25 in 2A)

: 21.7 ppg (No. 25 in 2A) 2024 defense: 43.7 ppg (No. 18 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Frances Hodson, PG, Sr.

Abigail Downs, G, Sr.

Alex Tracy, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Lily Jaffe, P, Sr.

Kavitha Kasturi, G Sr.

Lila Bates, G, So.

Coach comment: We are fortunate to have five returning seniors to give us leadership and experience. Given that we have no juniors our sophomore class, although young they have a lot of potential, will need to carry a significant load. We are confident that our offseason training will provide us with more success on the court this year.

Region 18

1. Kanab Cowboys

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Klint Glover (sixth year)

2023-24 record: 25-2 (first in Region 18 with a 11-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A

2024 postseason: Beat North Summit, 59-47, in the 2A championship

2024 offense: 63.4 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

63.4 ppg (No. 2 in 2A) 2024 defense: 39.9 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Savanah Bateman, Sr., F

Taylor Janes, Sr., F

Rylee Little, Jr., C

Key newcomers:

Haven Syrett, Sr., G

Emilie Gilberg, Sr., G

Kennedy Glazier, Jr., G

Kaycee Castagno, Fr., F

Jaydee Houston, Fr., G

Coach comment: We’re excited to get the 24-25 basketball season started. We’ve spent a summer trying to revamp offense to better fit our lineup going forward and we believe we made some really good progress. We still have lots of work to do and that’s what our pre-season is for. We do have some big shoes to fill with the graduation of our seniors last year from both a leadership and scoring perspective. I was really pleased with how our guards handled pressure this summer. We have another senior heavy team which means experience and that’s always a good start. We will have to be a better defensive team than we’ve ever been to be in the hunt at the end but we’re excited to get to work on all of it.

2. Beaver Beavers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jonathan Marshall (29th year)

2023-24 record: 22-5 (second in Region 18 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 54-40, in the 2A semifinals

2024 offense: 55.3 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

55.3 ppg (No. 5 in 2A) 2024 defense: 38.2 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Gentry Brown, G, Sr.

Danzee Bradshaw, G, Jr.

Brittni Crum, G, Jr.

Britlee Bastian, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ruby Lurth, G/F, Fr.

Kelcie Heywood, Post, Jr.

Brailee Eyre, G/P, Jr.

Coach comment: There are a lot of really good teams in the 2A classification and we are excited to see how we stack up against them. We do have some experience returning and are also excited about the development of our younger players. It’s going to be an exciting season.

3. South Sevier Rams

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Tracy Johnson (fifth year)

2023-24 record: 21-5 (third in Region 18 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 44-37, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 59.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

59.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A) 2024 defense: 36.5 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Bailey Buchmiller, G, Sr.

Whitley Goble, G, Sr.

Kinsey Parson, F, Jr.

Cooper Green, G, So.

Coach comment: We are super excited about this season. We have worked hard this summer and had a lot of fun. The challenge ahead are the great teams in our region and in all of 2A. We know we are gonna have to work extremely hard to reach our goals.

4. Enterprise Wolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Jones (12th year)

2023-24 record: 12-15 (fourth in Region 18 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 46-23, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 46.1 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

46.1 ppg (No. 10 in 2A) 2024 defense: 48.8 ppg (No. 20 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Bentlee Rogers, F, Jr.

Jaycee Barlow, F, Jr.

Liza Balajadia, G, Jr.

Kylah Humphries, G, Sr.

Coach comment: This year should be a fun and exciting year. The girls are hungry and have a desire to work hard. With a lot of tough teams in 2A, the girls are excited to compete and give their best effort and see where it takes them.

5. Millard Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Melanie Bassett (eighth year)

2023-24 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 18 with a 4-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 66-42, in the 2A second round

2024 offense: 43.2 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

43.2 ppg (No. 12 in 2A) 2024 defense: 51.3 ppg (No. 24 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kyra Moat, Sr.

Olivia Bassett, Jr.

Eliza Larsen, So.

Savannah Coray, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Blakelie Davies, Fr.

Sofia Bassett, So.

Coach comment: We graduated four starters last year, so we will be a young team. We are excited to watch these girls step up to the challenge of playing varsity ball. We look forward to seeing the progress made individually and as a team.

6. Parowan Rams

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Darci Wilks (first year)

2023-24 record: 4-20 (sixth in Region 18 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to ALA, 40-35, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 34.8 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

2024 defense: 54.6 ppg (No. 27 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Additional info not provided.

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Ben Klepper (first year)

2023-24 record: 1-17 (seventh in Region 18 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rockwell, 65-54, in the 2A first round

2024 offense: 27.6 ppg (No. 24 in 2A)

27.6 ppg (No. 24 in 2A) 2024 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 28 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Martha Jessop, C/PF, Sr.

Alysha Cooke, C/PF, Sr.

Joann Barlow, SG/PG/F, Jr.

Tami Johnson, SG/G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Esther Nielson, PG/G, Jr.

Coach comment: Our players have worked really hard through the offseason. I’m impressed with the dedication and leadership I’ve seen. I’ve seen huge growth on both their technical skills, and tactical understanding of the game. They will compete at a high level this season.