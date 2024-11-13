Ridgeline’s Emilee Skinner hugs her coach Ainsli Jenks after announcing Friday that she will play college basketball at Duke University Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Today is National Signing Day for all high school sports except football, and hundreds of high school students across the state are making their dream of playing college sports become a reality by signing their National Letter of Intent.

Football’s early signing period is Dec. 4-6, while basketball’s early signing period runs from Nov. 13-20.

For all other Division I and Division II sports, today represents the first day athletes can sign their National Letter of Intent. They can continue to sign all the way until Aug. 1 of next year.

Listed below are links to each sport in the Deseret News database and the names of athletes who we’ve received information about signing their Letter of Intent. Please send additional updates to prepstats@deseretnews.com

