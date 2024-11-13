Fans cheer after a Utah Hockey Club goal as they play the Calgary Flames at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Utah won 5-1.

Utah Hockey Club jerseys will be available to the public on Friday.

Fans can purchase the jerseys both in the team store and online at shop.nhl.com. The website will go live at 8 a.m. MDT and the team store will open at noon. Season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to attend a presale at the team store from 8 a.m. to noon.

“This is a great development,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah HC. “It speaks to the collaboration between Smith Entertainment Group, the NHL and Fanatics.”

How much do Utah Hockey Club jerseys cost?

For the time being, the Fanatics Premium jerseys will be the only ones available. They will cost $200 without a name and number, $250 with a player’s name and number and $275 with a personalized name and number.

The team will offer pre-made jerseys with the names and numbers of the following players:

Clayton Keller

Mikhail Sergachev

Dylan Guenther

Logan Cooley

Connor Ingram

Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien

Most jerseys on Friday will come blank and can be brought back later for customization. Jersey customization will be available in-house starting immediately.

The jerseys sold in the team store will feature inaugural season patches on both shoulders, but the jerseys sold online will not. The patches will also be available separately at some point.

Kids jerseys will not be available at this time, but they will come eventually.

If inaugural season-branded pucks are any indication of the fans’ desire for Utah HC merchandise, expect the jerseys to sell out quickly. Armstrong says there will be “several thousand” jerseys available, but he says the goal is still to sell out “as quickly as we possibly can.”

This is the first wave of availability, but it won’t be the last. Additional waves will come throughout the season, with the next being in “early 2025.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to get as many jerseys into the hands of our fans as we possibly can,” Armstrong said.

What will Utah Hockey Club’s 2025-26 jerseys look like?

As the hockey world now knows, it typically takes about 18 months for suppliers to fulfill jersey orders. An observant mind might note that this timeline means Utah HC should have already submitted its order for next year, which means they should have a team name and logo picked out already.

That isn’t necessarily the case, though Armstrong doesn’t anticipate a need to make fans wait so long to get jerseys next year.

“We’re deep in that process right now, looking at a multitude of options,” Armstrong said. “Based on the very encouraging feedback that we’ve received from fans and players alike on the inaugural season jersey design, we’ll be making some adjustments and some what we think are improvements, but we don’t want to deviate too far from what’s already been well-received in our inaugural season.”

That likely means that the 2025-26 jerseys will use the same materials that the current ones do, including the colors.