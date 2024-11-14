The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Two intriguing storylines surround California offensive lineman Siosiua Vete, who announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars football program on Thursday night.

First, Vete is the twin brother of Kelepi Vete, a defensive lineman who committed to the Cougars back in May. Second, Siosiua Vete pledged to BYU after being committed to Stanford since all the way back in May of last year.

Siosiua Vete is considered the higher-rated prospect of the two brothers.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Siosiua Vete also holds scholarship offers from Arizona State, Baylor and Cal, as well as Nevada, San Jose State and Washington State.

He becomes the 19th prospect to be committed to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class and fourth offensive lineman, three of which have now come this month alone.