Lone Peak celebrate their win over Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

The opening Skyridge drive did not go well for Lone Peak in Thursday’s 6A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, as the Falcons marched 80 yards in 10 plays to earn an early 7-0 lead over the Knights.

But Lone Peak’s Landan Goff answered with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Knights rallied to a 28-21 victory over Skyridge and advanced to the 6A championship game against Corner Canyon.

“It’s all about resiliency,” said Goff. “We just knew that was too early in the game to just give up. It was just one touchdown. I knew I had to step up for my team, so we went through and got it done.”

Goff’s kickoff return gave Lone Peak all the momentum it needed. The Knights defense soon forced a fumble and interception, which the offense capitalized on to run the score up 21-7.

The strong offense Skyridge had on its first drive suddenly disappeared and struggled to get into the red zone. The Falcons nearly ended the first half in a 14-point hole, though the offense found a spark and went 94 yards in a little over a minute to narrow the deficit to 21-14 with 19 seconds left before halftime.

It was a stark difference to how the regular season matchup between Skyridge and Lone Peak went. In that game, the Falcons only gave up two touchdowns to Lone Peak while they took the 21-16 win.

“Our problem was we allowed momentum to continue for about another quarter before we took it back,” said Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank about their regular season matchup with Skyridge.

“You can’t do that. Great teams don’t allow teams to take that momentum. I felt like today, when we had bad things happen, we actually came back and just executed, settled in and didn’t let them take the momentum.”

1 of 27 Lone Peak wide receiver Jasean Mayberry (5) and Kepa Niumeitolu (12) celebrate Mayberry’s touchdown during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 27 Skyridge quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (13) runs the ball while guarded by Lone Peak cornerback Toa Tanuvasa (21) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 27 Skyridge running back Jared Iakopo (28) runs the ball while pursued by Lone Peak outside linebacker Kalvin Liavaa (33) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 27 Skyridge quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (13) passes the ball during a 6A high school football semifinal game against Lone Peak held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 27 Lone Peak fullback Junior Tahi (9) intercepts a Skyridge fumble that went airborne during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 27 Lone Peak running back Sean Tahi (23) runs the ball as he evades Skyridge defenders during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 27 Lone Peak running back Sam Wright (6) runs the ball as he evades a Skyridge defender during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 27 Skyridge head coach Justin Hemm talks with his players during a timeout in 6A high school football semifinal game against Lone Peak held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 27 Skyridge running back Zaeden Selu (4) runs the ball during a 6A high school football semifinal game against Lone Peak held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 27 Skyridge wide receiver Adam Warren, left, celebrates his touchdown with Boston Sorensen (5) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 27 Skyridge wide receiver Adam Warren (27) evades Lone Peak cornerback Toa Tanuvasa (21) and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 27 Lone Peak free safety Landan Goff (2) celebrates his touchdown he ran back from a punt return during a 6A high school football semifinal game against Skyridge held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 27 Lone Peak quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu (12) fakes handing the ball off to running back Sean Tahi (23) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 27 Lone Peak free safety Landan Goff (2) returns a punt for a touchdown during a 6A high school football semifinal game against Skyridge held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 27 Skyridge running back Zaeden Selu (4) breaks free from Lone Peak outside linebacker Cade Hanson (8) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 27 Lone Peak wide receiver Ike Staley (19) makes a catch while guarded by Skyridge defensive back Darian Diarte (2) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 22 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 23 of 27 Lone Peak vs. Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 24 of 27 Lone Peak celebrate their win over Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 25 of 27 Lone Peak celebrate their win over Skyridge in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 26 of 27 Lone Peak WR Ike Staley (19) grabs a touchdown over Skyridge’s Darian Diarte (2) in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 27 of 27 Lone Peak’s Junior Tahi (9) strip sacks Skyridge QB Kaneal Sweetwyne to seal the victory in the 6A semifinal game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Knights quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu quickly scored in the third quarter on a 21-yard pass to Isaac Staley, but the momentum didn’t last long as the Lone Peak defense gave up a touchdown on the ensuing offensive drive to make the score 28-21.

Lone Peak had a chance late in the third quarter to go up by two scores, but a missed field goal kept Skyridge within one touchdown. The Falcons defense did what it needed to do to give its offense a chance, and with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter, Skyridge had one last chance to even the score.

Lone Peak’s defense was not having it.

Over the course of three minutes, the Falcons only got 18 yards downfield. With 1:15 left in the game, Lone Peak’s Junior Tahi forced Skyridge’s Kaneal Sweetwyne to drop the ball and Bott Mulitalo recovered it, effectively securing the semifinal win.

Tahi also recovered a fumble early in the first quarter and leads Lone Peak with 9.5 sacks this season.

“Honestly, it’s all (assistant) coach (Ryan) Denney,” Tahi said. “He’s the genius behind all the plays, and if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”

Lone Peak and Skyridge have a short but strong history, and the Lone Peak semifinal win sets the all-time record between the two Region 3 rivals at 5-5.

The Knights move to the championship game, where they’ll face Corner Canyon. The Chargers have only lost one game this year, and it was to Lone Peak 28-21 a week after Corner Canyon defeated Florida’s IMG Academy.

The last time Lone Peak played in the 6A championship was in 2021, which it won 49-42 over Corner Canyon.