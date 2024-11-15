Fans clamor to purchase items from the team store as the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club play the inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Amid the chaos of the Utah Hockey Club’s jersey drop at the team store, president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong stepped aside to answer a few questions from reporters. He dropped potentially the most exciting news of the day: a glimpse into next season’s jerseys.

“I would say substantially similar is where we’re leaning right now, based on the response that we’ve had,” Armstrong said. “But there will be differences. There will be adjustments made, and then obviously one of them will be adorned with our logo, which we land on.”

“Because of the feedback being as strong as it has been with these jerseys, we don’t want to dramatically shift the sands on them,” he continued. “We’re always going to continue — year over year, any jersey that we produce — we’re going to continue to try to make improvements, enhancements and have it evolve.”

He said in a press conference on Tuesday that in order to ensure that the manufacturers have the necessary supplies, they wouldn’t deviate far from the current jerseys when they choose a team name. The colors will remain the same.

Armstrong also hinted that this season may not be the end of the current jerseys’ on-ice use.

“There will always be a legacy,” he said. “We want to come back to these jerseys for now and into the future as being commemorative of our first season. ... “This is about Utah, it’s for Utah, people have really connected with that season-one identity: “Utah” across the front of the uniform. So, I think, from our vantage point, you want to make sure that that’s a part of one of the jerseys.”

Armstrong hinted that the road jerseys — the white ones — might continue to use the “U-T-A-H” branding.

“I think people can appreciate and speculate that when we’re away, we want to represent Utah,” he said.

Armstrong also said that they don’t currently have an alternate jersey in the works, but that the opportunity could arise if they play an outdoor game.

High demand for Utah Hockey Club jerseys

As anticipated, the Utah Hockey Club team store was packed to the brim with fans eager to get their hands on the first batch of available jerseys Friday morning.

Jerseys with names and numbers sold out in minutes, while the customization line circled a significant portion of the main concourse at the Delta Center — and that was just the presale, exclusively for season-ticket holders.

The doors will be open to the general public from noon to 3 p.m., and again at 5:30 ahead of Friday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

If you didn’t get the chance to buy a jersey, don’t worry — another wave of them will come in “early 2025.” As for the Fanatics Authentic Pro and Breakaway, jerseys, the team is still trying to gauge the demand. There’s no telling when they might be available.

“Seeing the demand, the excitement, the enthusiasm is only going to make us continue to work that much harder to move up those timelines,” Armstrong said.

Fanatics has prioritized the manufacturing of Utah HC jerseys over those of other teams in recent months, so it’s also important for them to pick up the slack for everyone else.

“We’ve also got to be in balance with the other 31 clubs in the league and the needs of Fanatics and the NHL as well,” Armstrong said. “Everybody’s been very gracious to understand our circumstances and help us move up the queue, but at the same time that’s got to balance out so that everybody’s being treated fairly across the league.”