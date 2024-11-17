Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs through the line as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

BYU’s unbeaten record was spoiled late Saturday night, as Kansas came into LaVell Edwards Stadium and beat the Cougars 17-13.

On Sunday, that loss led to a drop in the national top 25 rankings, though BYU still leads all Big 12 teams in the polls.

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where BYU lost its first game in heartbreaking fashion, the Cougars fell seven spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press poll and dropped seven spots to No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

BYU was ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The new version of the CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

The Cougars’ next opponent, Arizona State, joined the ranks of Big 12 teams in the top 25 polls, after the Sun Devils beat Kansas State 24-14 on the road on Saturday.

The Sun Devils jumped into the AP poll at No. 21, while they are No. 22 in the coaches poll.

BYU travels to face Arizona State this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MST — the game will be televised on ESPN.

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will gain the upper hand in the race to make the Big 12 championship game — BYU (9-1) is 6-1 in league play, while Arizona State (8-2) is 5-2.

Colorado, after beating Utah 49-24, is the team closest to BYU in the national rankings. The Buffaloes jumped two spots to No. 16 in the AP poll, while they also moved up two spots to No. 18 in the coaches poll.

Iowa State, after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 34-17 win over Cincinnati, stood pat at No. 22 in the AP poll while jumped four spots to No. 21 in the coaches poll.

Kansas State, meanwhile, dropped out of the AP rankings following its loss to Arizona State, while the Wildcats fell six spots to No. 25 in the coaches poll.