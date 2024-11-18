BYU forward Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the Idaho Vandals held at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Kevin Young will have to wait at least another week for his first appearance in the AP rankings.

BYU received 27 total votes in Monday’s poll, landing just four spots outside of the top 25.

The Cougars earned 26 votes a week ago but were seven teams away from an official ranking.

There are six Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25 — No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 7 Houston, No. 13 Baylor, No. 17 Arizona and No. 18 Cincinnati.

Like BYU, Texas Tech, UCF, Kansas State and Arizona State picked up votes but didn’t make the top 25.

Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats jumped 10 spots to No. 9 following an impressive 77-72 win over Duke.

In the KenPom rankings, the 4-0 Cougars currently sit at No. 28 as the eighth-best Big 12 team.

BYU now has a few days off before hosting Mississippi Valley State Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo.