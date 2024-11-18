6A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Corner Canyon
|127.5
|0.6
|126.9
|Lone Peak
|Lone Peak
5A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Bountiful
|107.8
|6.7
|101.1
|Roy
|Bountiful
4A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Crimson Cliffs
|92.8
|2.0
|90.8
|Spanish Fork
|Spanish Fork
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2024 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 7-3, 70.0%
Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 528-111, 82.6%
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 9-1, 90.0%
View Comments
High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 532-107, 83.2%