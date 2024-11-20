Waterford’s Grace Morris (21) moves the ball down the field while American Heritage’s Paisley Gardner (7) tries to kick it away during the 2A girls soccer state championship game between American Heritage and Waterford at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. American Heritage won the championship game 3-0 over Waterford. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Paisley Gardner, American Heritage, MF, Jr.

Led American Heritage to state title with 27 goals 16 assists.

2A Playoff MVP

Ada Werner, American Heritage, Fr.

Cicily Flores, St. Joseph

2A First Team

Forwards

Sadie Stratton, American Heritage, So. — 33 goals, 6 assists

Grace Morris, Waterford, Sr. — 21 goals, 11 assists

Abigail Gough, St. Joseph, Sr. — 33 goals, 20 assists

Samira Sosa, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 34 goals

Midfielders

Gemma Phillips, Grand County, So. — 30 goals, 9 assists

Vivika Sarin, Waterford, Jr. — 13 goals, 13 assists

Sofia Evans, St. Joseph, Jr. — 23 goals, 21 assists

Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA, Sr. — 16 goals, 16 assists

Defenders

Anne Howard, Waterford, Sr. — Outside back, 4-year starter

Carlee Vonk, American Heritage, Jr. — 2 goals, 1 assist

Bree Harmon, American Heritage, Sr. — Center back, 2 goals

Whitney Spanos, Waterford, Jr. — Center back, 9 goals

Keepers

Halee Hasebi, Waterford, Sr. — 4-year starter, only 16 goals allowed

Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, Sr. — 12 wins, 10 shutouts

2A Second Team

Forwards

Carley Braman, Millard, Sr.

Aurie Pack, American Heritage, Fr.

Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr.

Bea Martin, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Midfielders

Riley Jansen, American Heritage, Sr.

Milana Massinople, Waterford, Jr.

Reese Kesler, Millard, Jr.

Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Defenders

Eliana DeBellis, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Katelyn Martinez, St. Joseph, Sr.

Gianna Capella, Maeser Prep, Jr.

Jaci Coles, St. Joseph, Jr.

Keepers

Brinley Hall, American Heritage, Fr.

Alice Watson, Maeser Prep, Sr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Brinley Jones, San Juan, Jr.

Abbigail Cox, Beaver, Sr.

Katie Olsen, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Laura Nelson, Parowan, Sr.

Midfielders

Jayde Young, Grand County, Sr.

Timmery LeBaron, Beaver, Sr.

Isabella Amezcua, Beaver, Sr.

Cami Simmons, Maeser Prep, Fr.

Defenders

JayDee Schena, Beaver, Sr.

Finley Bodeen, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Whitley Goble, South Sevier, Sr.

Chloe Sudweeks, Parowan, Sr.

Keepers

Brindee Carter, Beaver, Sr.

Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr.

