Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
2A Player of the Year
Paisley Gardner, American Heritage, MF, Jr.
Led American Heritage to state title with 27 goals 16 assists.
2A Playoff MVP
Ada Werner, American Heritage, Fr.
2A First Team
Forwards
Sadie Stratton, American Heritage, So. — 33 goals, 6 assists
Grace Morris, Waterford, Sr. — 21 goals, 11 assists
Abigail Gough, St. Joseph, Sr. — 33 goals, 20 assists
Samira Sosa, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 34 goals
Midfielders
Gemma Phillips, Grand County, So. — 30 goals, 9 assists
Vivika Sarin, Waterford, Jr. — 13 goals, 13 assists
Sofia Evans, St. Joseph, Jr. — 23 goals, 21 assists
Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA, Sr. — 16 goals, 16 assists
Defenders
Anne Howard, Waterford, Sr. — Outside back, 4-year starter
Carlee Vonk, American Heritage, Jr. — 2 goals, 1 assist
Bree Harmon, American Heritage, Sr. — Center back, 2 goals
Whitney Spanos, Waterford, Jr. — Center back, 9 goals
Keepers
Halee Hasebi, Waterford, Sr. — 4-year starter, only 16 goals allowed
Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, Sr. — 12 wins, 10 shutouts
2A Second Team
Forwards
Carley Braman, Millard, Sr.
Aurie Pack, American Heritage, Fr.
Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr.
Bea Martin, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Midfielders
Riley Jansen, American Heritage, Sr.
Milana Massinople, Waterford, Jr.
Reese Kesler, Millard, Jr.
Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Defenders
Eliana DeBellis, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Katelyn Martinez, St. Joseph, Sr.
Gianna Capella, Maeser Prep, Jr.
Jaci Coles, St. Joseph, Jr.
Keepers
Brinley Hall, American Heritage, Fr.
Alice Watson, Maeser Prep, Sr.
2A Honorable Mention
Forwards
Brinley Jones, San Juan, Jr.
Abbigail Cox, Beaver, Sr.
Katie Olsen, Maeser Prep, Sr.
Laura Nelson, Parowan, Sr.
Midfielders
Jayde Young, Grand County, Sr.
Timmery LeBaron, Beaver, Sr.
Isabella Amezcua, Beaver, Sr.
Cami Simmons, Maeser Prep, Fr.
Defenders
JayDee Schena, Beaver, Sr.
Finley Bodeen, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Whitley Goble, South Sevier, Sr.
Chloe Sudweeks, Parowan, Sr.
Keepers
Brindee Carter, Beaver, Sr.
Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr.