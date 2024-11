Morgan’s Lacy Poll leaps over Ogden goalie Grace Malan in the 3A girls soccer state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Morgan won 2-1.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Lacie Poll, Morgan, F, Sr.

Led Morgan to 3A state title with 34 goals and 15 assists.

3A Playoff MVP

Macie Burton, Morgan, MF, Sr.

3A First Team

Forwards

Kate Pulley, Ogden, Sr. — 35 goals

Taylie Mickelsen, Manti, Jr. — 33 goals, 10 assists

Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Sr. — 22 goals, 9 assists

Callie Lipson, Judge Memorial, Fr. — 19 goals, 14 assists

Midfielders

Macie Burton, Morgan, Sr. — 19 goals, 8 asssists

Bethanee Vargas, Canyon View, Sr. — 25 goals, 86 career goals

Lily Wikstrom, Judge Memorial, So. — 20 goals, 15 assists

Sofia Gray, Ogden, So. — 11 assists

Defenders

Macey Miller, Morgan, Sr. — Contributed to 7 shutouts

Emma Bowman, Carbon, Jr. — Great 1v1 defender

Addy Borgmeier, Judge Memorial, Sr. — Center back, 7 goals

Hannah Lewis, Ogden, Sr. — 4 goals, 6 assists out of back

Keepers

Grace Malan, Ogden, Sr. — 5 shutouts, 121 saves

Belle Jones, South Summit, Sr. — Led 3A in saves

3A Second Team

Forwards

Malia Smith, Carbon, Fr.

Kapree Charlton, Morgan, Jr.

London Garner, Union, Sr.

Fatima Hernandez, Juan Diego, Sr.

Midfielders

Cambree Thompson, Manti, Sr.

Bailey Johnson, Carbon, Jr.

Amy Thomas, Morgan, So.

Seren Gee, Ogden, So.

Defenders

Aleida Jimenez, Manti, Sr.

Jacee Labrum, Union, Sr.

Emma Toone, Morgan, Sr.

Gentry Jones, Canyon View, Jr.

Keepers

Alyssa Whitney, Manti, Jr.

Lorraine Hyngstrom, Judge Memorial, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Lindsey Wangsgard, Grantsville, Fr.

Haley Foote, Union, Sr.

McKenzie Chidester, Manti, So.

Elle Weston, Ogden, So.

Reece Crowther, Morgan, Fr.

Midfielders

Lila Moriarty, Richfield, Sr.

Josilyn Gordon, Union, So.

Chloe Olson, Manti, So.

Chrissy Jones, Carbon, So.

Emery Miles, Canyon View, Sr.

Defenders

Natalia Shepard, Juan Diego, So.

Karlee Tanner, Manti, Jr.

Lorena Hernandez-Dias, Ben Lomond, So.

Jaylie Taylor, Delta, Sr.

Summer Ross, Union, Sr.

Keepers

Mckinlee Berlin, Union, Sr.

Callie Dieffenbacher, Juab, Jr.

Sarah Scott, Juan Diego, Sr.