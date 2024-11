Bountiful’s Belle Sorensen celebrates after scoring during a shootout against Brighton during the 5A girls soccer semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Soccer

Hope Munson, Olympus, MF, Sr.

Tallied 25 goals and 15 assists for the state champs. Signed with North Carolina.

5A Player of the Year

Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, F, Jr.

Tallied 24 goals and 9 assists for the 5A semifinalists

5A Playoff MVP

Hope Munson, Olympus, MF, Sr.

5A First Team

Forwards

Mattie Neves, Springville, Jr. — 16 goals, 10 assists

Ellie Karl, Wasatch, So. — 17 goals, 3 assists

Hallie Hansen, Olympus, Sr. — 12 goals, 6 assists

Paige Christensen, Brighton, Sr. — 14 goals, 3 assists

Midfielders

Sophia Sivulich, Northridge, Sr. — 21 goals, 8 assists

Addison Feldman, East, So. — 13 goals, 9 assists

McCoy Cavazos, Olympus, So. — D-mid, 7 assists, 5 goals

Oakley Zenger, Brighton, Jr. — 10 goals, 5 assists

Defenders

Ella Schutjer, Olympus, Sr. — Anchored D, 15 assists

Bailey Brown, Brighton, Sr. — Center back, 1 goal allowed in playoffs

Emma Peterson, Olympus, So. — Ball winner, key to backline

Kayla Bradley, Olympus, So. — Great 1v1 defender, 7 assists

Keepers

Joss Baker, Olympus, Sr. — 11 shutouts, only 7 goals allowed

Lily Atkinson, Bonneville, So. — 6 shutouts, only 23 goals allowed

5A Second Team

Forwards

Myka Page, Bountiful, So.

Jane Allen, Brighton, Sr.

Daniela Rivera Potenciano, Granger, So.

Danielle Dunn, Cedar Valley, So.

Midfielders

Emry Stott, Brighton, Sr.

Abby Olsen, Northridge, Sr.

Sierra Jacobson, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Zaiah Menlove, Kearns, Sr.

Defenders

Londyn Green, Brighton, Jr.

Lucy Jibson, Wasatch, Sr.

Anna McMaster, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Amelia McPheters, Bountiful, Sr.

Keepers

Anya Gulley, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Jaada Ferguson, Alta, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Thianna Garcia Ramirez, Kearns, Fr.

Kambry Dalton, Bonneville, So.

Matea Liddiard, Skyline, Sr.

Natalie Abba, Alta, Jr.

Bailey Brown, Woods Cross, Sr.

Kesley Jewkes, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Midfielders

McKenna Myers, Cedar Valley, Jr.

Chelsey Hughes, Salem Hills, Sr.

Aspen Ivie, Wasatch, Sr.

Lizzie Cowdell, Alta, Sr.

Alisha Damian, West, Jr.

Emmy Sorensen, Bountiful, So.

Defenders

Hadley Delaney, Skyline, Sr.

Gabriella Filimoeatu, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Lilly Horton, Taylorsville, Jr.

Abbey Thornton, West, Sr.

Victoria Espinoza, Kearns, Sr.

Tally Smith, Viewmont, Jr.

Keepers

Sadie Goble, Clearfield, Sr.

Susan Lamb, Viewmont, Jr.

Eliza Naegle, Bountiful, Sr.