Alex Ovechkin will be out for quite sometime.

The Washington Capitals announced Thursday that the NHL legend will miss 4-6 weeks after he fractured his left fibula Monday night against the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

The Capitals had announced on Tuesday that Ovechkin would be listed as week to week after sustaining an injury “to his lower leg” but that he would undergo further evaluation Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The injury occurred at the 14:30 mark of the third period Monday night as Ovechkin and Utah HC’s Jack McBain collided while going for a loose puck.

Ovechkin, 39, trails Wayne Gretzky for most goals all-time in NHL history by just 26 and thus is well in line to surpass the Great One this season, though the injury will at least delay it some.

The Capitals fell to the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night after the Avalanche scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period. It was just the second time this season through 19 games that Washington scored fewer than two goals in a contest.

