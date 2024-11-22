San Diego State wide receiver Mekhi Shaw (83) runs with the ball during a game against New Mexico on Friday, Nov 8, 2024, in San Diego.

Utah State (3-7, 2-3) vs. San Diego State (3-7, 2-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST Venue: Maverik Stadium

Maverik Stadium TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: KZNS 1280 The Zone

KZNS 1280 The Zone Livestream: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network Series: Utah State and San Diego State have met 17 times over the years. USU has won three of the last four games against SDSU, including both of the last two. The Aztecs, however, have been the dominant team in the series and hold a 13-4 all-time advantage against the Aggies.

Utah State and San Diego State have met 17 times over the years. USU has won three of the last four games against SDSU, including both of the last two. The Aztecs, however, have been the dominant team in the series and hold a 13-4 all-time advantage against the Aggies. Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah State: The Aggies are 3-7 and 2-3 in MWC play. Utah State dominated Hawaii its last time out in what was arguably the Aggies’ most complete performance of the last few seasons.

For SDSU: The Aztecs hold an identical record to that of USU, at 3-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play. SDSU was handled in its most recent outing, on the road at UNLV. The Aztecs have lost four straight games and haven’t won since defeating Wyoming on the road in early October.

What to watch for

A lot went right for Utah State against Hawaii last weekend. The Aggies fired on all cylinders, as the popular adage goes, and routed the Rainbow Warriors with ease as a result.

The offense was clicking — the run game especially.

Special teams was on point, in the kicking game and return game.

And defensively, well, the Aggies played like a completely different team than they had been throughout the season.

That was especially noticeable on the ground.

USU held Hawaii to only 47 rushing yards in the game. The result was a one-dimensional Hawaii offense and Utah State took advantage to the tune of seven sacks and five interceptions.

It probably isn’t realistic to expect the Aggies to play that level of defense against San Diego State, but another improved defensive showing will be the key to a USU victory.

If Utah State can play average or better defense against SDSU, limiting an already limited Aztec rushing attack, it should leave Maverik Stadium with another victory.

If USU reverts back to the type of defense it played in losses to Boise State, UNLV, New Mexico, etc. — a defense that rated among the worst in the entire country, to say nothing of the Mountain West Conference — then it isn’t realistic to think the Aggies can win a second straight game.

For as good as Utah State’s offense has been this season — and it has been great statistically — it hasn’t been consistently good enough to make up for defensive failings. That is how much USU has struggled on the defensive side of the ball.

It seems simple, but the type of defensive performance USU is able to have against San Diego State will determine the outcome of the game.

Key player

Utah State defensive end Cian Slone (98) celebrates after sacking Robert Morris quarterback Anthony Chiccitt (16) Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero

Cian Slone, Utah State defensive end: At this point in the season, Utah State is without many of its early season starters on the defensive line.

Injuries have decimated the Aggies’ defensive front seven.

All of those injuries have created opportunities for playing time for players that were further down the depth chart, senior defensive Cian Slone one of them. A former JUCO standout, Slone has been excellent for the Aggies this season, since taking over one of the starting defensive end spots.

He leads the team with seven sacks, twice as many as the next player on Utah State (linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr.). Slone also has two quarterback hurries this year, among the best on the team.

San Diego State’s offense lives and dies with quarterback Danny O’Neil. When SDSU has won games this season, O’Neil has thrown for over 200 yards and been sacked — at most — twice in a game.

In losses, though, O’Neil hasn’t broken the 200 yards passing barrier and has been sacked as many as four times in a single game.

As O’Neil goes, the Aztecs go.

Slone will have a large say in how O’Neil plays against Utah State. If he is able to get consistent pressure, O’Neil has proven mistake prone, throwing at least one interception in four of the last five games.

If O’Neil is comfortable, though, because Slone and the rest of the Aggies struggle to get to him, SDSU will have a good chance at winning the game.

Quotable

“They want to come in and run the ball and go fast. We know it will be a good matchup.” — Utah State coach Nate Dreiling

“They did a great job competing, fighting and being opportunistic generating (five) turnovers. Anytime that you score 55 points, you’re doing some things right. We’ve seen a ton of them throughout the course of the season on crossover tape. Their quarterback, Spencer Petras, has unbelievable arm talent and does a really good job spreading the football around. They’ve got dynamic play makers in all three phases. They’re a very, very dangerous opponent and a worthy competitor and we’re looking forward to going up there and competing.” — San Diego State coach Sean Lewis

Next up

Utah State: at Colorado State

at Colorado State San Diego State: vs. Air Force

Utah State schedule