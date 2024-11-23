Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball during warmups before an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Iowa State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

Utah 10, Iowa State 7

11:53 — The pick-six streak lives on.

Lander Barton had an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving Utah 21 consecutive seasons with a pick-six — that’s the longest streak in FBS history, based off records on pick-sixes that only go back to 1996. Utah 10, Iowa State 7.

Barton came up with the interception near the ISU sideline, then fought through a tackle attempt early in the return before getting a clutch block late on his way to the end zone.

It’s the longest pick-six for a Utah defender since Jaylon Johnson went 100 yards against Stanford in 2018.

First quarter

Iowa State 7, Utah 3

3:52 — The Cyclones are ahead for the first time tonight, scoring on a 7-yard Jayden Higgins touchdown catch. Iowa State 7, Utah 3.

Iowa State was aided by a holding penalty on Utah on a field-goal attempt — when Caleb Lohner blocked the kick — and it gave the Cyclones a first and goal inside the 10.

9:52 — Utah is up early on the No. 22 Cyclones on a 34-yard Cole Becker field goal. Utah 3, Iowa State 0.

Isaac Wilson threw a 46-yard pass to Daidren Zipperer on the first play of Utah’s opening possession to get the Utes into ISU territory, then Utah stuck with the ground game before its drive bogged down.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against No. 22 Iowa State at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be televised on Fox, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. MST.

The game will be streamed at foxsports.com/live.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game between Utah and Iowa State.