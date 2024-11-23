Two Utah defenders tackle Iowa State's Carson Hansen during a simulated game between Utah and Iowa State in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

It’s been a long season for Utah.

Going into their final home game of the season, the Utes are on a six-game losing streak.

Now, Utah will have the chance to play spoiler.

Can the Utes knock off No. 22 Iowa State and keep themselves alive for bowl eligibility when Utah hosts the Cyclones on Saturday night (5:30 p.m. MST, Fox).

The Deseret News ran a simulation of Saturday’s game on the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, and it was a competitive, back-and-forth matchup.

How the simulation was set up

There were a couple of ground rules in place: The simulation used 10-minute quarters and I let the computer simulate the game with no user interference.

Injuries and depth chart movement were also implemented, though not a lot changed for Utah from last week’s roster shakeups, so it stayed the same.

The uniforms both teams are wearing were also implemented into the simulation, to the best of my knowledge.

Utah has its specialty hand-painted helmets that are honoring Polynesian culture — those aren’t in the video game, but the Utes’ black throwback jerseys and pants were, so I paired them with Utah’s black throwback helmet.

There wasn’t information available on Iowa State’s jerseys, so I went with their traditional away uniforms — red helmets and pants, with a white jersey.

How accurate was the simulation of Utah’s last game?

The actual score: Colorado 49, Utah 24

College Football 25 simulation final score: Colorado 45, Utah 21

My analysis: The simulation got a lot right in this matchup, from the final score to Utah’s defense finally cracking against an explosive Buffaloes offense.

Just like in the real game, Colorado jumped out to a big lead, fended off a bit of a rally from Utah then wrapped up the victory in the fourth quarter.

How did the simulation between Utah and Iowa State play out?

Final score: Utah 24, Iowa State 17

Key sequence: In a tie game early in the fourth quarter, Iowa State was driving after Utah’s Cole Becker missed a 51-yard field goal wide right that would have given the Utes the lead.

Utah linebacker Sione Fotu came up with the big play, though, intercepting a Rocco Becht pass at the Utes 22.

Utah linebacker Sione Fotu intercepts a pass during a simulated game between Utah and Iowa State in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. | EA Sports College Football 25

Utah proceeded to convert three third downs on the ensuing possession before Dorian Singer caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with 3:02 to play, giving the Utes a 24-17 lead.

How the simulation transpired: Utah spent much of the day trailing the ranked Cyclones, but the Utes were able to complete the comeback for the upset win.

It was a slow first quarter for both teams, with Iowa State scoring on a 32-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the quarter.

Things picked up considerably in the second quarter, though, as Utah took its first lead.

The Utes drove 71 yards in nine plays — and converted a fourth and 2 with a 10-yard Micah Bernard run to the ISU 12 — before Dijon Stanley scored on an 8-yard run.

Just over a minute later, though, Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to push the Cyclones ahead 10-7 with 2:29 until halftime.

Isaac Wilson was sacked on first down on the next drive, leading to a quick three and out, and Iowa State took advantage. Noel caught his second touchdown grab in as many drives — this one from 37 yards out — to cap a four-play, 64-yard drive to make it 17-7 with 1:17 until halftime.

The Utes, though, had an answer before the half: three chunk passes — to Landen King, Dorian Singer and Daidren Zipperer — helped Utah move the ball 54 yards to set up a 44-yard Becker field goal to make it 17-10.

The Utes struck again near the end of the third quarter, marching on a 65-yard drive that included 19-yards runs from both Wilson and Bernard before King caught an 8-yard touchdown with 2:34 to go in the quarter to make it 17-17.

Utah tight end Landen King scores a touchdown during a simulated game between Utah and Iowa State in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. | EA Sports College Football 25

Utah’s defense then took over, forcing three straight turnovers.

First, Lander Barton forced a fumble in ISU territory that Fotu recovered, though Utah couldn’t score off the takeaway.

Then came Fotu’s interception that led to the go-ahead touchdown.

With Iowa State driving to try and tie the game, Junior Tafuna came up with a critical third-down sack that set up a fourth and 14 at the Utah 31.

On the next play, Tao Johnson ended the Cyclones’ final threat by intercepting Becht at the Utah 19.

From there, Utah ran out the clock for the win.

Star players: Wilson was solid, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Bernard was a force for Utah, with 148 rushing yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, while Singer had six catches for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Fotu ended up with two takeaways, while Junior Tafuna had two sacks.

Becht threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw two interceptions.

Noel was the offensive star of the game, with 12 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel catches a 58-yard touchdown pass during a simulated game between Utah and Iowa State in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. | EA Sports College Football 25

Key stats: Utah held the edge in total yards — at 390 to 352 — and was much better on third down, converting 9 of 16, while Iowa State was 2 of 8.

More important, though, was Utah’s plus-three turnover margin. It gave Utah the chance to make the rally.

How realistic was the simulation?

My analysis: Both Utah and Iowa State have excellent defenses — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a score in this range.

Can the Utes pull off the upset? It will require Utah’s offense to have its best day in months