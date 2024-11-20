Utah Utes fans fly flags during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

The University of Utah football program will honor the Polynesian culture with the latest edition of its annual hand-painted helmets.

This year’s helmet was revealed on social media Wednesday, and it will be worn by the Utes during their home finale against Iowa State on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. MST and will be televised on Fox.

On the right side of the helmet, Utah’s interlocking U logo is displayed over top of Hawaiian tattoo art that covers the entire side of the helmet.

On the left side, the words “Malama Lahaina” sit atop an outline of the Hawaiian island of Maui, with a painting representing Lahaina’s historic Front Street on the island below that.

A 2023 fire burned most of the property on Front Street.

“Malama Lahaina” refers to the ongoing recovery efforts from the fires in the Maui town, and the Hawaiian word “Malama” means to take care of and nurture the Hawaiian people and its culture.

The helmet will be paired with Utah’s black throwback jersey and pants.

Utah has worn a hand-painted helmet for at least one game every year since 2016, outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.