BYU running back LJ Martin (27) tries to get past Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) during the first half of the game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.

The Big 12 has helped clear up the most likely tiebreaking scenarios for its football championship game heading into the final week of the regular season.

There are nine teams still in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game entering Week 14, with four teams — Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State — tied atop the league standings at 6-2.

That creates a long list of potential scenarios that could play out during the final week.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

On Sunday, the Big 12 shared details on who would earn a berth in the championship game if certain scenarios play out.

Who is each Big 12 team in contention playing in Week 14?

First, let’s take a look at who each team that is still in contention will face during the season’s final week.

Friday

Colorado (6-2 in Big 12 play) — vs. Oklahoma State (0-8)

— vs. Oklahoma State (0-8) Note: Friday’s game between Utah (1-7) and UCF (2-6) has no bearing on championship scenarios.

Saturday

Arizona State (6-2) — at Arizona (2-6)

— at Arizona (2-6) BYU (6-2) — vs. Houston (3-5)

— vs. Houston (3-5) Iowa State (6-2) — vs. Kansas State (5-3)

— vs. Kansas State (5-3) Baylor (5-3) — vs. Kansas (4-4)

— vs. Kansas (4-4) Kansas State (5-3) — at Iowa State (6-2)

— at Iowa State (6-2) Texas Tech (5-3) — vs. West Virginia (5-3)

— vs. West Virginia (5-3) TCU (5-3) — at Cincinnati (3-5)

— at Cincinnati (3-5) West Virginia (5-3) — at Texas Tech (5-3)

What details did the Big 12 share regarding tiebreaking scenarios?

The Big 12 helped clarify scenarios involving the four teams tied atop the league standings.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives Iowa State a league-high 30.7% chance of winning the Big 12, followed by Arizona State (30.5%), BYU (25.5%) and Colorado (10.6%).

Scenario 1: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State all win and finish 7-2 in Big 12 play.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 2: Two of the four teams win and finish 7-2, while the other two lose and finish 6-3.

The two teams who finish 7-2 will play in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 3: Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State win (7-2 in Big 12 play), Colorado loses (6-3).

Arizona State vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 4: BYU, Colorado and Iowa State win (7-2 in Big 12 play), Arizona State loses (6-3).

BYU vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 5: Arizona State, BYU and Colorado win (7-2 in Big 12 play), Iowa State loses (6-3).

Arizona State vs. BYU in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 6: Arizona State, Colorado and Iowa State win (7-2 in Big 12 play), BYU loses (6-3).

If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, THEN If Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU: Colorado vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship. Otherwise: Colorado vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 championship.

If West Virginia defeats Texas Tech: Arizona State vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Other scenarios: The Big 12 also provided further details on potential scenarios involving the five teams who are currently 5-3 in Big 12 play and one game behind Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.

“For teams who are 5-3 entering the week, they must win and see at least three of the four 6-2 teams take a loss,” the Big 12 said, explaining that further updates would be available at Big12Sports.com as results become final over the weekend.

That means, if BYU loses, two or more of the other league-leading teams (Arizona State, Colorado or Iowa State) must also lose in order for the Cougars to stay in contention for the championship game, even with a loss.