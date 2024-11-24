Landen Shurtleff, Payson, beats Isaac McGee, Mountain View, at 190 lbs. in the 4A boys wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school boys wrestling season officially gets underway on Monday, and in all six classifications familiar faces will open as the front runners.

The Deseret News polled coaches in all six classifications about who they believe is the team to beat in their respective classification, and in all six the defending champ was pegged as the preseason No. 1.

Layton (6A), Spanish Fork (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Millard (2A) and Panguitch (1A) are all defending state champs who are favored to repeat this season.

Layton is seeking a three-peat in 6A this season, while Spanish Fork is heading into the season looking to build momentum off its first state title in 20 years. Uintah has won four straight state titles.

In 3A, Juab has won eight straight state championships, which is tied for the third longest streak in state history. With another title this year, the Wasps can tie Beaver’s streak of nine straight from 1985 to 1993. Brighton holds the state record with 11 straight titles from 1978 to 1988.

Millard is the three-time state champ in 2A, while Panguitch has won five straight 5A titles.

Class 6A

Layton Westlake Corner Canyon Davis Pleasant Grove

Class 5A

Spanish Fork Wasatch Box Elder Viewmont Salem Hills

Class 4A

Uintah Mountain View Payson Timpanogos Bear River

Class 3A

Juab South Summit Morgan Union Canyon View

Class 2A

Millard Beaver San Juan Kanab North Sevier

Class 1A