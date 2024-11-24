Archie, the Utah Hockey Club's team dog, is being raised as a service animal for America's VetDogs.

If you haven’t followed the Utah Hockey Club TikTok account, you’re missing out.

It just might be the single greatest source of iconic memes since Vine shut the lights off. After every Utah HC win, followers are graced with a video such as this one:

That came after Karel Vejmelka’s 49-save performance against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 13, prompting the “Veggie Dance.”

Here’s another one:

Fans in the comments are consistently calling for the TikTok admin to get a raise. Other fans say the page makes their day better and that it’s the best social media page in the NHL (to the dismay of Calgary Flames fans, whose team also has an excellent TikTok page).

It’s also a great source for Archie content. Archie is the team puppy and is currently being raised as a service animal for a veteran or first responder.

The only thing that would make the account better is if the team were to win more games, allowing for more win videos.