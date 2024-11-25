Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) breaks away from BYU cornerback Kevin Doe on a touchdown run during the first half of a game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23.

BYU Cougars head football coach Kalani Sitake has become known as one of the best people in his profession, and on Monday, that earned him praise from the mother of Arizona State Sun Devils star running back Cam Skattebo.

On X Monday, Becky Skattebo quoted a post of Sitake talking last Saturday about how he didn’t have a problem with the fans at the end of the BYU-Arizona State game in Tempe and wrote, “Much respect for this coach. Was very nice of him to approach my son on the way to the locker room after the game and shake his hand and compliment him. Seems like a great guy.”

Such sentiments about Sitake are not uncommon. As just a sampling, at Big 12 media days in July, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders called Sitake “one of the best dudes ever.”

Just last week leading up to the BYU-ASU game, Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham said, “He’s definitely in the top three of just best people in the profession from a head coaching perspective. You would want to have your child play for him. He’s just an unbelievable person.”

In last Saturday’s game between the two sides, Arizona State won 28-23 as Cam Skattebo ran for 147 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 12 yards.

For the season, Skattebo is second in the entire country in all purpose yards behind only Boise State potential Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.

Skattebo has rushed for 1,221 yards (10th in the country) and tallied 460 receiving yards on 34 catches. He has scored 16 touchdowns in all.