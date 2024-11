Panguitch High School's Oaklee Woolsey was voted the Deseret News 1A Player of the Year.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A Player of the Year

Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, MB, Sr.

Led Panguitch to 1A championship with 244 kills and a .256 hitting percentage

1A First Team

Kamryn Slaugh, Manila, OH, Sr. — 265 kills , 87 aces

Rachel Cox, Valley, S, Sr. — 5-1 Setter 500+ season assists, 60+ aces

Alise Lewis, Monticello, MH, Sr. — 280 kills

Annabelle Leyland, Valley, OH, Sr. — 180+ kills, 200+ digs, 345 serve receptions

Paige Smith, Rich, L, Jr. — 428 digs, 393 receptions, 42 aces

Sadie Davis, Manila, OH, Sr. — 205 kills

Brayli Frandsen, Panguitch, OH, Sr. — Team’s top passer

1A Second Team

Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, MB, Sr.

Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, S, Sr.

Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona, OH, Sr.

Hadley Griffiths, Milford, OH, Sr.

Kallie Bair, Manila, S/RS, Sr.

Kadee Harland, Panguitch, L, Sr.

Reagan Browning, Manila, L, Sr.

1A Third Team

Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, S, Sr.

Kamren Gayler, Piute, OH, Sr.

Kaidence Pippy, Tabiona, M, So.

Tess Cornia, Rich, S, Jr.

Braylyn Pugmire, Rich, OPP, So.

Ayla Deakin, Wayne, MB, Sr.

Amy Morgan, Piute, LIB, Sr.

1A Honorable Mention

Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, RS, Sr.

Marlee Mack, Monticello, OH/DS, Jr.

Naomi White, Monument Valley, MB, Fr.

Shayne Jacobs, Valley, OH, Sr.

Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, MB, Sr.

Lindsey Franklin, Valley, OH/Opp, So.

Charity Salas, Dugway, S, Sr.

Paizlee Florence, Milford, L, Sr.

Keira Chee, Whitehorse, OH, Jr.

Jaidyn McMullin, Milford, S, So.