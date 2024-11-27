New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his touchdown in the second half of a game against the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has played with some of the best players in the NFL, and he considers Taysom Hill to be one of them.

On Friday, Mathieu was a guest on “Up & Adams.” He told host Kay Adams that “some of (the Saints’) best players are playing absolutely amazing.”

Adams prodded Mathieu to shoutout some of those “best” players. He first listed running back Alvin Kamara, whom Mathieu considers the team’s MVP, and then he listed Hill.

“People say it to me, ‘You the best football player I’ve ever played with,’ and I’m like, ‘Y’all never played with Taysom Hill though,’” Mathieu said.

Why does Tyrann Mathieu think Taysom Hill is one of the best NFL players?

Mathieu, a three-time Pro Bowler, is no stranger to greatness. He played with legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Patrick Mahomes while with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Adams asked Mathieu if Hill “might be the best,” considering who he’s played with. The safety answered by pointing to Hill’s versatility.

“He does a lot,” Mathieu said. “I’ve had the pleasure of playing four or five positions on defense, so I know how much it is that you can have on your plate at one time. I don’t think a lot of people could process that and handle that mentally week to week. I think Taysom is like one of those guys that can really handle that.”

Mathieu said Hill has to prepare more than most players, who just have to learn one game plan each week.

“He can understand how to play slot receiver and how to play H back and maybe he’s the backup quarterback in the red zone. He has about three or four different game plans every week that he has to know and he has to understand, and I think along with his athleticism, that’s a really good talented player. Whoever that player is, a guy that studies well and a guy that puts in work in the weight room, those guys are usually hard to stop in general,” he said.

This month’s “Up & Adams” appearance was not the first time Mathieu has praised Hill.

In August, then-Saints head coach Dennis Allen was a guest on “Up & Adams,” and he shared how he wanted Hill to play linebacker in addition to his offense and special teams roles, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Mathieu reposted the clip of Allen on X and said Hill “may be the best football player I’ve shared field with! He can do so many things good!”