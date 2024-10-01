New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta.

Taysom Hill gets lots of praise for his performance as an NFL player in the 21st century, but at least two football experts believe he would have been even more famous if he’d played 75 years ago.

During the latest episode of the “Pushing the Pile” podcast, co-hosts Mike Renner and Kyle Long talked about Hill’s wide-ranging skills, noting that, as good as he is in the modern NFL, he would have been an even more powerful weapon in offenses of the past.

“If he was born in 1935, we would be talking about him like a god,” Renner said. “He would have gone off in the ’50s.”

“The greatest player ever,” Long added.

Back then, defenses were even less prepared to deal with a Swiss Army knife kind of player, as Hill is often called. They still struggle with it today, as evidenced by Hill’s two-touchdown performance on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Renner said Hill is exactly the type of player that offenses across the league are looking for right now.

“Everyone wants these versatile athletes now. We see them popping up in offenses across the NFL,” he said.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr made similar comments about Hill during a podcast appearance this summer.

He heaped praise on the BYU product, calling him “the best football player I’ve every played with,” as the Deseret News reported at the time.

“He can do everything — throws, runs, catches, fullback, quarterback, tight end, receiver, slot, blocks punts, personal protector,” Carr said. “That man is a Hall of Fame football player.”

Long and Renner on the “Pushing the Pile” podcast noted that players like Hill benefit an offense by making life very difficult for opposing defenses.

Defenders have to change their approach from play to play as they try to figure out how a player who can block, carry the ball or receive is going to be utilized next.

“That guy (Hill) adds a lot of value to an offense,” Renner said.

Hill’s value has been evident so far this season, especially when he’s been out of the game dealing with injuries.

The Saints lost in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles when Hill was out with a chest injury and then lost to the Falcons over the weekend, when Hill missed the second half.

So far this season, Hill has two touchdowns for the Saints and 77 rushing yards off 14 carries.

It’s not yet clear whether Hill will be available when the Saints take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.