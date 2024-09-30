San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) dives for the end zone to score on an interception return for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

BYU football fans had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.

Their team stayed undefeated on Saturday with a 34-28 win over Baylor, and then jumped over in-state rival Utah in the latest Associated Press poll.

Additionally, several former BYU players who are now in the NFL had big Sundays, putting in the types of performances that spread like wildfire across social media.

Here are three videos from NFL Sunday that BYU fans shouldn’t miss.

Fred Warner interception

Although his San Francisco 49ers have had a tough start to the season, struggling with injuries and two ugly losses, Fred Warner is on fire.

The former BYU football star has made major plays throughout the month of September, and Sunday was no exception.

That’s when Warner intercepted New England Patriots’ QB Jacoby Brissett, then jumped up and ran 45 yards into the end zone.

Warner’s score helped the 49ers secure a comfortable 30-13 win over the Patriots, although there’s a bit of a cloud over the BYU alum heading into this week.

After leaving the 49ers-Patriots game with an ankle injury right before halftime, Warner missed the second half. He’s expected to have more testing on his ankle over the next few days, according to ESPN.

Taysom Hill’s touchdowns

Taysom Hill also put on quite a show Sunday, scoring two touchdowns in the first half of his New Orleans Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill’s two scores were both rushing touchdowns — one from a direct snap and one after taking a hand off from Derek Carr.

The former BYU quarterback had six carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but he missed the second half with a chest injury.

Like Warner, Hill will be starting his week with some rehabilitation.

Zach Wilson’s revenge

It may not count as a revenge game if you don’t get to play, but former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson surely still enjoyed watching his former team squirm Sunday as his Denver Broncos secured the win.

Wilson was traded from the New York Jets to the Broncos in April after three uncomfortable seasons in New York. One of the only positives he took away from those years was a friendship with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now leading the Jets after missing nearly all of last season with an Achilles injury.

Before Sunday’s game, Wilson and Rodgers shared a warm hug and conversation at midfield.

The Broncos beat the Jets 10-9 after the Jets missed a game-winning field goal attempt.