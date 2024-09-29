BYU running back Miles Davis (4) celebrates with teammate Jojo Phillips (13) after a touchdown in the first half against Baylor during a game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas.

Another chaotic weekend in the Big 12 and around the country led to some shuffling in the latest national rankings released Sunday.

That had ramifications for BYU and Utah.

BYU, after fending off Baylor 34-28 for the Cougars’ first Big 12 road win, climbed five spots to No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and three spots to No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

Utah, after losing 23-10 to Arizona at home late Saturday night, fell in the polls — dropping eight spots to No. 18 in both polls.

Iowa State is now the highest ranked team in the Big 12 — after beating Houston 30-0, the Cyclones are ranked No. 16 in both polls.

Kansas State, a 42-20 winner over Oklahoma State, climbed to No. 20 in both polls, while the Cowboys fell out of the polls, giving the Big 12 four teams in the latest rankings.