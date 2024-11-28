Utah Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther (11) celebrates his first of two third-period goals during game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Utah won 6-1.

The Utah Hockey Club won its last game, and got a two-day break during which time players could stuff their faces full of turkey and enjoy the company of friends and family. But Utah HC can’t afford to go into the next game “fat and happy.”

Its next matchup is a tough one: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers.

Being fat and happy will be a concern for the Oilers, too. They’re coming off their CBA-mandated five-day break, so a few of them might come back with nice tans.

It’s an important matchup for both teams, as they’re both just short of a playoff spot. They aren’t in the same division, but by the end of the year they could be in heavy competition with each other for one of the two Western Conference wild card spots.

Needless to say, this is a big game.

Utah Hockey Club’s keys to victory

We’ve talked so much about special teams recently, but that’s for good reason: Most of Utah HC’s recent games have been decided while someone was in the box.

Special teams have been a struggle for Edmonton this season, so it could be a good opportunity for Utah to really get things going. After scoring only one power play goal in the first three weeks of November, Utah has had four power play goals (and one that came just after a power play ended) in their last three games.

Additionally, Edmonton’s goaltending has been some of the worst in the league this year. Both of their goalies are 20th or worse in:

Save percentage

High-danger save percentage

Medium-danger save percentage

Low-danger save percentage

Expected goals against

Average goal distance

Utah tends to not take many shots, but against goalies like these, it might be in its best interest to just get pucks to the net.

Former Oilers of the Utah Hockey Club

Utah HC has four former Oilers, although two of them never suited up for the team.

Nick Bjugstad played 31 games — regular season and playoffs combined — for the Oilers after being traded there ahead of the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline. He scored seven goals and nine points in blue and orange.

Kailer Yamamoto, who is currently in the AHL, was once a promising young player for the Oilers, and was expected to be a big part of their future. He played parts of six seasons there, but in the summer of 2023 the team traded him to the Detroit Red Wings for “future considerations.” The Red Wings immediately bought out his contract, freeing him to sign with his hometown Seattle Kraken.

Michael Kesselring and John Marino were both sixth-round draft picks of the Oilers. They shipped Kesselring to the Arizona Coyotes in the Bjugstad deal, and they sent Marino to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Related 8 current Utah Hockey Club players who have been traded for each other

‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night

November is “Hockey Fights Cancer” month in the NHL.

Every team hosts a night dedicated to the cause, which typically includes a variety of initiatives to raise funds for cancer research and support those who are afflicted by cancer. Utah HC’s Hockey Fights Cancer night is Friday.

Those who wish to donate can do so on the American Cancer Institute website, among other places.

Where to watch Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers

The game starts at 7 p.m. MDT.

Fans can watch on Utah HC+ and Utah 16. Additionally, tickets are available on Ticketmaster for as little as $61 at the time of writing.