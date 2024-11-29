Houston (4-7, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 19 BYU (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 62,073)

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 62,073) TV: ESPN

ESPN Livestream : https://www.espn.com/watch

: https://www.espn.com/watch Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM/BYU Radio Sirius XM 143.

KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM/BYU Radio Sirius XM 143. Series: BYU leads, 3-0

BYU leads, 3-0 Weather: Sunny and dry conditions are expected throughout the day, but unfortunately this kickoff comes at 8:15 p.m., when it will be much colder, but still dry. Temperature around kickoff is expected to be hovering around 30 degrees, and dipping into the 20s as the game progresses.

The trends

For BYU: The Cougars have lost two straight games, both one-score games, and are currently tied for first place in the Big 12 with three other teams: Arizona State, Iowa State and Colorado. To make it to the Big 12 championship game in their second season in the league, the Cougars need to win and have either ASU or ISU lose on Saturday.

The Cougars dropped to No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings and can only get to the CFP by winning the Big 12 championship game, it would appear.

BYU is trying to get its 19th 10-win season as a program; head coach Kalani Sitake coached BYU in two of those other 10-win seasons, in 2020 and 2021.

For Houston: These Cougars who wear red have struggled against BYU in the past, and are 0-3 against the blue-wearing outfit from Provo. The schools last met in 2020, with BYU overcoming a 26-14 deficit to win 43-26 at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

The last time Houston played in Provo, BYU won 33-25 when Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill combined to rush for 323 yards in 2014.

Houston has lost two straight games — at Arizona and at home to Baylor — after upsetting No. 17 Kansas State 24-19 in Houston.

What to watch for

BYU has ran into some late-season injury issues, with linebacker Harrison Taggart getting concussed in Tempe in the 28-23 loss to Arizona State. Taggart is in concussion protocol and unlikely to play against Houston. However, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said safety Crew Wakley should be back, after Wakley missed the ASU game with an undisclosed injury.

The Cougars will try to establish their rushing attack in the cold in Provo, and not rely on Retzlaff and standout receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter to carry so much of the offense. That means sophomore RB LJ Martin and senior RB Hinckley Ropati will be called on consistently to get something going on the ground.

Before the game, BYU will honor 20 outgoing seniors, although some with eligibility remaining — such as tight end Mason Fakahua — have not officially said they are moving on.

The Houston Cougars are going to have to adapt to the cold quickly. According to the school’s game notes for their regular-season finale, the average kickoff temperature for Houston’s first 11 games has been 80.5 degrees. In only one game this season has Houston played when the temperature was below 65 degrees at kickoff. It was 58 degrees at Arizona on Nov. 15.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s and high 20s in Provo on Saturday.

Zeon Chriss has started the last six games at QB for the Cougars, and has completed 63.2% of his passes for 668 yards. He has also rushed for 376 yards and is a true dual-threat QB, BYU DC Jay Hill said Tuesday.

Key player

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff celebrates against UCF on Oct. 26, 2024 in Orlando. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Jake Retzlaff, Junior, Quarterback, BYU: Retzlaff is No. 26 nationally in passing touchdowns, with 20, but was not quite able to get the Cougars in the end zone when it really mattered the past two games, as the Cougars came up short against Kansas and Arizona State. Retzlaff’s numbers against the Sun Devils were great, especially after officials added a 49-yard throw to Chase Roberts on the Hail Mary vs. ASU into the record books.

For BYU to win Saturday night, Retzlaff must return to his pre-Kansas form, which is to say execute better in the red zone and avoid costly turnovers. If he does that, BYU should be able to outscore visiting Houston and get to double-digit wins in the regular season.

Quotable

“This is for the seniors. This is their last go-round, and our last time being in LaVell Edwards Stadium with them. We are looking to focus on them, and performing at our best for them. … We are getting ready for a team like Houston who is dangerous and has beaten some teams and surprised some teams along the way.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

“Shoot, this is our bowl game, in my opinion. This is a big one for us. I am looking forward to it. I have a lot of respect for what coach (Sitake) has done there at BYU. They have had a tremendous season. It is going to be an opportunity for us to test ourselves.” — Houston coach Willie Fritz.

Next up

BYU: Either the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas, or a bowl game at end of the month

Either the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas, or a bowl game at end of the month Houston: Season over

BYU schedule