Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) leads the Cuigars on to the field in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Houston. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Halftime

BYU 21, Houston 10

What a wacky half of football.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

A pair of defensive linemen accounted for a 52-yard fumble return and an interception. An onside kick was brought back untouched for a touchdown. BYU’s awkward offense somehow came alive in the final minute for an 80-yard touchdown drive.

You’ve got to credit the Cougars. They may be out of the Big 12 championship running, but they’re still putting in the effort to keep things interesting.

Jake Retzlaff went 6-12 in passing for 110 yards before halftime, adding another 40 and a score on the ground. BYU as a team has racked up 235 yards of offense at an average of 7.6 yards per play.

Tyler Batty grabbed an interception, Isaiah Glasker got a sack and Tanner Wall has flown around everywhere for nine tackles already.

Houston will receive the second half kickoff trailing by 11 points, having posted 182 total yards in the first 30 minutes of play.

Second quarter

BYU 21, Houston 10

0:09 — BYU returns to life just before halftime.

Jake Retzlaff orchestrated a six-play, 80-yard drive over 50 seconds, culminating with his own rushing touchdown to put his Cougars ahead by two scores. BYU 21, Houston 10.

Retzlaff’s touchdown came on a scamper of 13 yards, preceded two plays prior by a 52-yard strike to Chase Roberts.

7:55 — Sione I Moa is back in business.

BYU’s freshman running back found the end zone for the first time in over two months to cap a 73-yard scoring drive put his team back ahead. BYU 14, Houston 10.

The Cougars in blue have now piled up 138 total yards on the night, averaging 6.4 yards per carry on the ground.

11:48 — Houston pulls ahead once again with a 26-yard field goal. Houston 10, BYU 7.

First quarter

BYU 7, Houston 7

1:40 — Redemption is a beautiful thing.

Last week at Arizona State, Talan Alfrey muffed an onside kick which resulted in a Sun Devils recovery. Tonight, Alfrey calmly collected a Houston squib attempt and ran it back 58 yards for a game-tying return touchdown. BYU 7, Houston 7.

BYU has now returned three kicks for touchdowns in 2024 — two by Keelan Marion and one from Alfrey.

1:47 — Houston draws first blood in the battle of the Cougars.

Quarterback Zeon Chriss found the end zone on a short keeper to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive for the visitors in red. Houston 7, BYU 0.

8:57 — The Cougars strike back with a defensive takeaway of their own.

Houston’s own reverse attempt was quickly snuffed out and resulted in an interception by BYU defensive end Tyler Batty, who ran 14 yards to his own 37-yard line before being brought down. BYU 0, Houston 0.

BYU has now recorded an interception in every game this season, with 11 different Cougars picking off 19 total passes.

9:48 — And just like that, BYU coughs up perhaps its most unique turnover of the season.

Houston immediately blew up an attempted reverse play, with defensive lineman Carlos Allen snagging the loose fumble out of midair and returning it 57 yards to the Cougars’ 14-yard line. BYU 0, Houston 0.

BYU had traveled 46 yards into Houston territory prior to the miscue.

How to watch the game

BYU’s road showdown with Houston will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Houston.