New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is carted off the field with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.

Taysom Hill will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a torn ACL, according to multiple national reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that the do-it-all New Orleans Saints star had suffered a season-ending injury — he was hurt late in the Saints’ 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, when he appeared to take a helmet to his left knee.

Hill was carted off the field, and he waved to Saints fans as he left.

In addition to a torn ACL, Hill reportedly suffered additional damage to his left knee, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team hasn’t confirmed the diagnosis yet, though it was reported that he would undergo testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The 34-year-old Hill is an integral part of the New Orleans offense, lining up at a variety of positions.

He had already missed four games earlier this year with chest and rib injuries.

Hill ran for 278 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season, while also catching 23 passes for 187 yards. He also completed 2 of 4 passes for 21 yards.

The Saints are 4-8 on the season and a long shot to make the postseason.