In the span of a couple of hours, Monday afternoon, the University of Utah received commitments from three players to bulk up its recruiting class heading into Wednesday’s early signing period.

The latest commitment came via three-star Oklahoma quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, who was previously committed to Texas State but switched his choice to Utah. Part of the class of 2025, Ficklin had offers from Utah State, Army, and UNLV, among others.

In his senior season at Muskogee High, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-hander threw for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns on 62% accuracy as he led his team to a 12-0 season, including a 35-14 victory over Stillwater in the 6A-II semifinals. Ficklin and Muskogee will face Choctaw in the championship game Saturday.

Last season, Ficklin threw for 3,249 yards and 32 touchdowns as his team went 12-1, defeating Stillwater 28-26 in the 6A-II championship game to capture Muskogee’s first state football championship since 1986.

Ficklin, the 20th overall commit in Utah’s 2025 class, is the second quarterback commit in this cycle for the Utes, joining three-star Sierra Canyon singal-caller Wyatt Becker. The quarterbacks on Utah’s 2025 quarterback roster could potentially include Cam Rising, Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose, Sam Huard, Becker and Ficklin.