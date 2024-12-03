New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) greets people before a game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

From one former BYU star to another, Austin Collie believes Taysom Hill, even at 34 years old, will make another comeback.

“There are some guys that are cut from another cloth when it comes to that stuff,” Collie told the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “Knowing Taysom, knowing his work ethic and mindset, I think he comes back. He may lose 5%, but still, I’ll take Taysom at 95% playing the role that he does over anybody.”

Hill tore his ACL while running for a first down against the Rams on Sunday when a helmet collided with his knee. For the Saints, losing Hill for the rest of the season is like losing six roster players.

“It’s hard to sit here and tell you that you’re going to replace Taysom because you can’t,” New Orleans coach Darren Rizzi told the media after the game. “He’s a phenomenal person, player, leader, captain and all of those different things.”

Hill’s career numbers are unprecedented in the NFL. At quarterback, he has thrown for 2,369 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a receiver, he has caught 99 passes for 943 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a running back, Hill has 2,437 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. On special teams, he has 20 kickoff returns and has made 19 tackles.

“In my book, he is a Hall of Famer,” Collie said. “He has redefined a position in the NFL. Taysom is one of the best football players I have ever seen. I’ve been around a lot of great players, but his football knowledge is off the charts. His ability to adapt and play different roles and positions — no one has ever done it.”

A series of season-ending injuries limited Hill to 37 games at BYU (2012-16), but he still amassed 9,754 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns. Undrafted in 2017, Hill joined the Packers as a free agent. Green Bay released him after its final preseason game and the Saints immediately scooped him up and have kept him since.

How soon they get him back for the 2025 season will be determined by how fast Hill’s knee can heal and his desire to keep playing.

Like Hill, Collie was an all-purpose player — in college. During his three seasons at BYU, he caught 215 passes for 3,255 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also had 17 rushes, 49 kick returns, four punt returns, five tackles and he completed both of his pass attempts, one to a teammate and the other to — the other team.

Impressive for sure, but nothing like what Hill has done at the next level.

“I don’t think Taysom gets talked about enough,” Collie said. “His gets his name thrown around a lot, but I don’t think it’s enough.”

Puka Being Puka

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. | Mark J. Terrill

In the same game that ended Hill’s season, Rams receiver and former BYU star Puka Nacua surpassed 2,000 receiving yards in just his 24th game — tying him with Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase for the second fastest to 2,000 in NFL history.

“It is unbelievable,” said Collie, who caught 179 passes for 1,908 yards and 16 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Colts and Patriots. “Every week I’m in awe. I’m thinking, ‘Maybe this week the defense will start to learn, or maybe play another guy over the top,’ but even then, he keeps getting open.”

Nacua set the NFL rookie record with 1,486 receiving yards last season.

“He’s the master of his craft. I think he is a super smart player,” Collie said. “He is in (Sean) McVay’s system, he has a relationship with the quarterback, and he has a firm understanding of the offense and what is expected of each route. He is relentless, like every play matters. It is so fun to watch.”

Hill, Nacua, Fred Warner, Kyle Van Noy and Tyler Allgeier are just a few of the former Cougars making regular headlines across professional football.

“How crazy is it that (some) of the biggest names in the NFL are BYU guys,” said Collie, who caught six passes from Peyton Manning in the 2010 Super Bowl. “Every Sunday there are BYU guys that are making massive impacts and influencing the outcome of games. That’s all you can ask for.”

Actually, Collie is asking for one more thing.

“Now let’s get them on the phone as (BYU) goes into the (transfer) portal,” he said. “Let’s ‘Kevin Young’ this thing and start pulling in some pro guys, and let’s get Jim McMahon on the phone, let’s get Steve (Young) on the phone, let’s get Fred on the phone and tell (recruits) how great BYU is and get them here.”

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.