Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.

Puka Nacua continues to make history in his young NFL career and put himself in elite company among the league’s top receivers.

In the Los Angeles Rams’ 21-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nacua surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards.

The second-year receiver accomplished the feat in just 24 games. He has tied Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as the second-fastest players to do so since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, according to the Rams’ PR on X.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The fastest NFL player to reach 2,000 career receiving yards is Odell Beckham Jr., who did it in 21 games.

How Puka Nacua made NFL history

In the victory Sunday, Nacua led Rams receivers with five receptions, 56 yards and a touchdown.

He brought his total receiving yards in the NFL to 2,032.

Nacua needed 514 receiving yards to hit 2,000 after his historic rookie season. That’s when the former BYU Cougar set the league’s single-season rookie records for receptions with 105 and receiving yards with 1,468, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In the Rams’ lone playoff game last season, Nacua set the rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game with 181 yards.

Puka Nacua’s 2024 season

Nacua’s 2024 season got off to an unexpected start, which slowed his progress toward 2,000 receiving yards.

Nacua left the Rams’ season opener with an injury. He sprained his PCL and went on injured reserve, the Deseret News previously reported.

The Rams activated Nacua from injured reserve the day of their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nacua made his return in that game and didn’t miss a step. He led Rams receivers in receptions and receiving yards with seven and 107, respectively.

He currently has 42 receptions and 546 receiving yards in seven games this season.