Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Detroit.

Puka Nacua is set to make his return from injury Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams activated Nacua off of IR Thursday and plan to play the second-year wide receiver, multiple sources reported.

“He’s not going to go out there probably and play 70 snaps. He’s only had one real practice, but he’s had a good week. They put him through some things yesterday. I would imagine they’ll put him through some more things today. If all goes well, it seems like we’re trending toward Puka Nacua at least being active for the Rams tonights,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on “Good Morning Football” Thursday.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the question isn’t if Nacua plays Thursday — it’s how much he’ll play.

“Rams activated WR Puka Nacua off injured reserve with the idea that they plan to play him tonight. They won’t decide until pregame warmups how much he can play, but the plan is to play him,” Schefter wrote on X.

Nacua and fellow Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who is also making his return from injury Thursday, were the first two Rams players on the field warming up ahead of their game against the Vikings, per NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

It could be the last game the pair play together with rumors that the Rams will trade Kupp before the approaching trade deadline.

But that could change if the Rams can turn their season around in the next couple of games.

Related What these NFL trade rumors could mean for Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua’s injury

Nacua has missed most of the season after sustaining a knee injury in the season opener. The injury was the result of him aggravating a knee injury he had during training camp. He was placed on IR the next day with a PCL sprain.

The former BYU Cougar’s practice window was only opened Tuesday, as the Deseret News previously reported. By opening the practice window, the Rams had three weeks to activate Nacua. Otherwise, he’d return to IR for the rest of the season.

The Rams and Nacua will look to build off of the success the young receiver had in his rookie season.

Last season, Nacua made history by setting the NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in a single-season. His performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.