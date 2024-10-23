Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) chats with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) as they warm up before a preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

With the NFL trade deadline just two weeks away, trade rumors suggest one Los Angeles Rams wide receiver could be on the move.

Multiple NFL insiders have reported recently that the Rams are exploring trading former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

The Rams are currently 2-4 and are sitting at the bottom of the NFC West. This could prompt the Rams to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

A Kupp trade would likely lead to an increased role for Puka Nacua when he returns from injury.

Will the Rams trade Cooper Kupp?

Kupp will make his return from injury Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, but The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Rams have “called multiple teams about trading” Kupp. Russini said that sources confirmed it to her and her Athletic colleagues Michael Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue.

“The Rams have indicated a willingness to take on some of the ‘24 salary and are seeking a second-round pick,” Russini wrote on X.

It’s not the first time Kupp’s name has been brought up in regard to the trade deadline. On Saturday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have called the Rams about acquiring Kupp.

“The 1-4 (now 2-4) Rams have not turned the page to 2025 and even considering a trade for Kupp would be complicated and multi-faceted. But the interest from teams is there, thanks in part to some of the online speculation that has happened since the season began,” Rapoport wrote.

What a potential Cooper Kupp trade means for Puka Nacua

If the Rams trade their top wide receiver, second-year receiver Nacua could fill his shoes, and Nacua is no stranger to stepping up in Kupp’s absence.

Kupp missed the first four weeks of last season due to a hamstring injury, which opened the door for Nacua to shine as a rookie.

This season has been less than ideal for Nacua, with the former BYU receiver dealing with a knee injury. Nacua left the Rams’ season opener with the injury. He had aggravated “a knee injury he originally suffered in training camp,” the Deseret News previously reported.

The injury landed him on IR, but his return to the football field could be coming soon. The Rams have designated Nacua to return from IR.