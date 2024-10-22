Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

An important milestone was reached Tuesday in Puka Nacua’s process of returning to play.

Nacua practiced with the Los Angeles Rams for the first time Tuesday since he got knocked out of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury.

While Nacua remains on injured reserve, his return to practice was not only a good sign, but it also opened up his 21-day practice window.

This means the Rams have three weeks to either elevate him to the active roster or place him on season-ending injury reserve.

Likewise, Nacua has three weeks to practice before a decision is made about his status for the rest of the season.

The injury has meant a disappointing sophomore season for Nacua, who had big expectations after a 2023 rookie campaign in which he went from being a fifth-round draft pick by the Rams to being a standout rookie months later, setting the all-time NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards.

Nacua hurt his knee during training camp, however, and then aggravated the injury against the Lions, landing him on injured reserve with a PCL sprain.

Going on IR automatically means a player will be ineligible to play the next four weeks, although at the time it was understood that Nacua would likely miss 5-7 weeks.

Last Monday following Week 6 games, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn’t expect Nacua to practice the rest of the week.

With the NFL season now about to enter Week 8 games, the Rams own a 2-4 record. On the positive side, however, they are expected to get Nacua’s fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp back this week after he has been sidelined since Week 2 because of an ankle injury.