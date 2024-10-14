NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua shakes hands with fans during a game between the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

When BYU played Arizona on Saturday, one of several former Cougar greats who showed up in support at LaVell Edwards Stadium was Puka Nacua.

When might we see the second-year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver — who’s been out since a Week 1 injury — return to the field for his NFL team?

To be determined.

Rams coach Sean McVay did give a minor update on Nacua on Monday, saying he does not expect Nacua to practice this week, according to the team’s website.

Nacua went on injured reserve after he aggravated a knee injury, a PCL sprain, during Los Angeles’ season opener against the Detroit Lions back on Sept. 8, as the Deseret News reported.

By going on IR, the earliest he could return would have been in Week 5 when Los Angeles lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Early estimates were that Nacua would miss five to seven weeks with the injury, according to ESPN, with the most optimistic hope that he could return following the team’s bye week — which came last week.

The Rams, who are 1-4, play the Las Vegas Raiders in SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

The 23-year-old Nacua, who set the NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards last season, was expected to be a major part of the Rams’ offense this season and one of the league’s young stars.

He was hurt in the second quarter of the Rams’ 26-20 loss to the Lions. While Nacua briefly reentered the game after initially going out, he was carted off the field at halftime and never returned.

Nacua had four catches for 35 yards before the injury.

McVay gave updates on several injured Rams players Monday, including fellow star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is dealing with an ankle injury but could be available for this week’s game, per the coach. Kupp was scheduled to go through a workout Monday to help determine his availability, McVay told reporters.

When talking about Nacua and offensive lineman Steve Avila, who’s dealing with a knee injury, McVay said, “They’re still a little bit of ways away. Exactly what that timeline is. ... Reggie (Scott, Rams VP of sports medicine and performance) and his group are working tirelessly to get those guys back.

“And so we’ll be really excited when that window of opportunity opens up for those guys to start to practice, and then to figure out what does it look like for them to be implemented back into potentially competing and doing their thing for us.”