Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams coach San McVay confirmed the severity of Puka Nacua’s injury one day after he left the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions, and the second-year star wide receiver is going to miss some time.

McVay told reporters that Nacua will go on injured reserve and miss a minimum of four games, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, after aggravating a knee injury he originally suffered in training camp.

The former BYU wide receiver won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest, when the Rams host the Green Bay Packers.

With Los Angeles having a bye in Week 6, it’s plausible to think the Rams could err on the safe side and have Nacua return in Week 7, when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nacua exited Sunday’s game in the second quarter after making a catch but returned a short time later only to leave again for good after a brief appearance.

The NBC telecast of the game reported that Nacua was carted off the field at halftime. Nacua, 23, finished the night with four catches for 35 yards.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2023 (177th overall), Nacua was a revelation as a rookie last season, as he set NFL records for most receptions in a season by a rookie (105) and most receiving yards in a season by a rookie (1,486).

He also earned Pro Bowl honors and was named second-team All-Pro.