Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A Player of the Year

Daxton Miller, Panguitch, P/CF, Sr.

Led Panguitch to 1A state title as he hit .551 with a .661 on-base percentage, scoring 47 runs. On the mound, he maintained a 1.30 ERA with 57 strikeouts.

1 of 15 Daxton Miller, Panguitch 2 of 15 Quade Veater, Panguitch 3 of 15 Sam Werner, American Heritage 4 of 15 Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley 5 of 15 Blake Dalton, Piute 6 of 15 Colton Beal, Altamont 7 of 15 Noah Hillaker, ICS 8 of 15 Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley 9 of 15 Nash Fautin, Piute 10 of 15 Boede Cox, Valley 11 of 15 Maddix Johnson, Panguitch 12 of 15 Remme Chappell, Panguitch 13 of 15 Blake Peterson, Wayne 14 of 15 Judd Taylor, Altamont 15 of 15 Bridger Chappell, Panguitch

1A First Team

Quade Veater, Panguitch, P/C, Jr. — .500 BA, .551 OBP, 45 hits, 44 RBI, 2.20 ERA

Sam Werner, American Heritage, P/OF, Sr. — .529 BA, 1.402 OPS, 10 2B, 5-2 record, 57 Ks

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley, P/IF, Jr. — .611 BA, .685 OBP, 5 HR, 1.88 ERA, 43 RBIs

Blake Dalton, Piute, C, Jr. — .421 BA, .532 OBP, 32 hits, 24 RBIs, 1.09 ERA

Colton Beal, Altamont, P/IF, Sr. — .373 BA, 19 hits, 64 Ks

Noah Hillaker, Intermountain Christian, P/SS, Sr. — .545 BA, 8 3B, 31 RBIs, 3.59 ERA, 88 Ks

Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley, P/IF, Sr. — 9-0 record, 0.45 ERA, .288 BA, 14 SB, 32 runs

Nash Fautin, Piute, SS, Jr. — .408 BA, .526 OBP, 16 SB, 31 hits, 20 RBIs

Boede Cox, Valley, P/OF, Sr. — .392 BA, .471 OBP, 29 hits

Maddix Johnson, Panguitch, SS/C, Sr. — .466 BA, .592 OBP, 35 hits

Remme Chappell, Panguitch, P/1B, Sr. — .390 BA, .474 OBP, 1.167 ERA

Blake Peterson, Wayne, SS/P, Jr. — .435 BA, 1.096 OPS

Judd Taylor, Altamont, C, Sr. — .411 BA, 21 RBIs

Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, LF, Sr. — .447 BA, .542 OBP

1 of 14 Bodi Gayler, Piute 2 of 14 Keaton Huff, Altamont 3 of 14 Antonio Macias, Green River 4 of 14 Brodee Montague, Piute 5 of 14 Hogan Harris, Valley 6 of 14 Braylon Jones, Tintic 7 of 14 Matt Lake, American Heritage 8 of 14 Ziek Van Dijk, Draper APA 9 of 14 Trace Turner, Maeser Prep 10 of 14 Payson Harris, Valley 11 of 14 Parker Harrison, Altamont 12 of 14 Russell VanDyke, Wayne 13 of 14 Cooper Owens, Bryce Valley 14 of 14 Holden Harris, Valley

1A Second Team

Bodie Gayler, Piute, LF, So.

Keaton Huff, Altamont, P/IF, Jr.

Antonio Macias, Green River, 3B, Sr.

Brodee Montague, Piute, P, Jr.

Hogan Harris, Valley, SS/P, Jr.

Braylon Jones, Tintic, SS/P, So.

Matt Lake, American Heritage, OF/P, Sr.

Ziek Van Dijk, Draper APA, Sr.

Trace Turner, Maeser Prep, C/RHP/CF, Sr.

Payson Harris, Valley, OF/2B/P, Jr.

Parker Harrison, Altamont, 1B, Jr.

Russell VanDyke, Wayne, C, Sr.

Cooper Owens, Bryce Valley, CF, Sr.

Holden Harris, Valley, C, So.