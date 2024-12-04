Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

AJ Dybantsa, the top high school basketball player in the country in the Class of 2025, is getting closer to deciding where he’ll play collegiate hoops before presumably entering the 2026 NBA Draft.

On Wednesday afternoon, 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi reported that Dybantsa has narrowed his list of potential schools down to four. In alphabetical order, those schools are Alabama, BYU, Kansas and North Carolina.

Auburn and Kansas State were previously still under consideration for the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Dybantsa, who hails from Massachusetts but is attending Utah Prep in Hurricane for his senior year of high school.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Dybantsa originally was planning on committing to a school in February, though he said recently that he could announce his decision this month.

The wide belief is that Dybantsa will pick BYU, both because of a significant NIL compensation offer and because head coach Kevin Young was an assistant coach in the NBA for eight years prior to moving to Provo this year.

In a short amount of time, Young was able to add two freshmen to this year’s roster who have significant NBA aspirations, Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings.

BYU got off to a 5-0 start playing against lower level teams but has lost two of its last three games — against Ole Miss (loss), NC State (win) and Providence (loss).