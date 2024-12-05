When BYU’s basketball schedule came out, the December home games against Fresno State, Wyoming (Delta Center) and Florida A&M were far from the A-list opponents of Ole Miss, NC State and Providence, but they just might prove to be the most important.

The Cougars, 6-2, came through their three-game stretch against the “power” programs with an overtime loss to the Rebels (SEC), a double-digit win against the Wolfpack (ACC) and a one-sided pounding by Providence (Big East). They also returned home with a treasure trove of experience, good and bad, to prepare them for the 20-game gauntlet in the Big 12.

Against Ole Miss, BYU had its first chance to execute a last-possession basket to win the game. As the play began, Egor Demin slipped to the floor and Foussenyi Traore, with Trevin Knell spotting up for an open shot, lost control of the ball and everything unraveled from there.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The missed opportunity led to a stinging 96-85 loss in overtime; however, the next time BYU has a game-winning opportunity, it won’t be the first time.

In its showdown against NC State, the Cougars learned how to bounce back quickly from a disappointing defeat. BYU played under control. Seven players scored seven or more points while six had two or more assists in a game the Cougars never trailed — beating the Wolfpack 72-61 and finishing the two-day event in San Diego.

There will be defeats in the Big 12. Knowing how to respond in a positive way will be critical when they happen.

Tuesday night at Providence, the Cougars experienced their first true road game and to say it was an education is an understatement. The crowd rattled BYU’s young guns, and the two projected NBA draft picks fired far off target. Demin (0 for 10) and Kanon Catchings (1 for 8) combined to shoot 1 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 9 from the 3-point line.

Like Ole Miss, the Friars knocked the Cougars off balance with their physicality and never allowed the visitors any firm footing, which explained their 33.3% shooting from the field (23 of 69) and 28% from 3 (7 of 25). The Fryars did all the cooking — 83-64.

There are many hostile environments waiting for BYU in the weeks and months ahead. Getting a dose of it now can only help.

Back home and back at practice, BYU has a few days to recover, reload and even reconsider some things before Fresno State comes to Provo. In the big picture, this challenging stretch may prove to be just what Kevin Young, his staff, his roster and the eager fanbase needed.

Even with all the highly acclaimed additions, this first year is going to be much less of a cakewalk and more of a dog fight. But if the Cougars learn from the last three games, and clean things up over the next three, this team can still be ready for the Big 12 opener Dec. 31 against Arizona State.

That’s why Fresno State , Wyoming and Florida A&M have become the most important games of the season. These are the final opportunities for BYU to solidify the rotation, run an offense and execute a defense.

They are games for Demin and Catchings to get their groove back and for Dallin Hall to get up to speed after missing so much time with a toe injury. They are crucial for Keba Keita and Traore as they learn to share the low post, and for veterans Dawson Baker, Knell and Richie Saunders to develop some consistency.

They are also an important stretch for Young and his staff as they settle into the ups and downs of college basketball.

The journey to March is a long one, but it will be even longer for teams that don’t make the most of December. BYU has three recent case studies to learn from with three more games to play before the Sun Devils arrive.

The Cougars are on the clock and there is no time to waste.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) huddles with teammates prior to the game with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.