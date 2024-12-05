Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Six Utes were named to All-Big 12 Conference teams, led by first-team selections Spencer Fano (offensive line) and Brant Kuithe (tight end).

Fano, who started all 12 games for Utah this season, graded out as the top offensive tackle in the nation (minimum 300 snaps), per Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 304-pound sophomore has been a starter since he arrived on campus, and he recently announced that he is returning to Utah for the 2025 season.

In Kuithe’s return to the field after suffering a season-ending injury that kept him off the field for most of 2022 and all of 2023, he had 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns. Despite suffering a season-ending injury in the BYU game on Nov. 9, the senior tight end still finished second on the team in both receiving yards and receptions in a successful return to play.

Defensive end Van Fillinger and punter Jack Bouwmeester garnered All-Big 12 second-team honors.

Fillinger played in 10 games this season, totaling 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Bouwmeester booted the ball away 60 times for an average of 44.7 yards per punt. Twenty-three of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line, and he had 13 punts of 50 yards or more.

Defensive tackles Junior Tafuna and Keanu Tanuvasa rounded out Utah’s All-Big 12 selections by earning honorable mention spots.

Tafuna had 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and interception and four pass deflections, while Tanuvasa totaled 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and four pass deflections.