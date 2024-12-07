Utah State football has its new head coach in Bronco Mendenhall and staff changes are already underway.

Head coaching changes are always followed by some degree of change across the coaching staff.

And following the hire of Bronco Mendenhall as the Utah State Aggies head coach, USU football won’t be any different.

Here is a list of the coaches coming to Utah State to be a part of the Mendenhall era, as well as those coaches leaving who were a part of the Blake Anderson/Nate Dreiling portion of Utah State football history.

Bronco Mendenhall has found his replacement for Jason Beck

Early Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Mendenhall has found his replacement for his long-time offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who is now the OC at the University of Utah.

Mendenhall has turned to San Jose State wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Kevin McGiven as the new leader of the Aggies’ offense.

A former USU assistant — twice — McGiven just finished his seventh season at SJSU.

A Utah native and graduate of UVU and BYU, McGiven has been an offensive coordinator multiple times at the FBS level — at San Jose State, Oregon State, Utah State, Montana State, Weber State and Southern Utah.

He has coached many notable quarterbacks, including Chuckie Keeton and Kent Myers at USU, Josh Love, Nick Starkel and Chevan Cordeiro at SJSU.

This past season, McGiven coached help Spartans’ star wide receiver Nick Nash — the FBS leader in receiving yards this season — be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Cooper Bassett bids farewell to Utah State

With the hire of McGiven, it seems all but certain that Kyle Cefalo, USU’s offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, is on his way out.

It was offensive line coach Cooper Bassett who has publicly big farewell to Utah State, however.

In a post on X Friday morning, Bassett wrote, ”Well….Our time in Logan is officially over. Our family is so grateful for our time in the Cache Valley I’ll be forever indebted to my players who gave me everything the last 2 years God brought us here & God will continue to make a path for us. Aggies, take care of my guys.”

Bassett had become a force on the Aggies staff since arriving in Logan two years ago, in recruiting and coaching. USU’s offensive line was arguably the team’s biggest strength this past season and in the Aggies’ recent 2025 early signing class five players were offensive linemen.

Nate Dreiling expresses gratitude for his time leading the Aggies

Being the interim head coach of Utah State football wasn’t something Nate Dreiling planned on, but life doesn’t usually go as planned.

And after a year in Logan, Dreiling is moving on from USU football, he announced on X Friday.

“The Dreiling crew wants to say thank you to USU and this incredible community,” Dreiling wrote in a post. “Our time here was brief but we enjoyed all that it had to offer. What a special place you all have and want to wish you all the best moving forward. We are pumped to see what life has to offer next!”