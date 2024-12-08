The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The first 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday.

The first 12-team College Football Playoff field is set.

The CFP committee announced the bracket and its final rankings on Sunday, and there was plenty of controversy surrounding it.

First-round byes

No. 1 seed: Oregon (13-0)

No. 2 seed: Georgia (11-2)

No. 3 seed: Boise State (12-1)

No. 4 seed: Arizona State (11-2)

First-round matchups

No. 12 seed Clemson (10-3) at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2)

No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) at No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2)

No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1)

No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2)

First round

Dec. 20 or Dec. 21

Clemson at Texas — winner plays Arizona State in quarterfinals

SMU at Penn State — winner plays Boise State in quarterfinals

Indiana at Notre Dame — winner plays Georgia in quarterfinals

Tennessee at Ohio State — winner plays Oregon in quarterfinals

TV notes: One game will be played Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. MST and televised on ABC/ESPN; the other three will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21 — at 10 a.m. MST on TNT, at 2 p.m. MST on TNT and at 6 p.m. MST on ABC/ESPN.

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl — Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN

— Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN Peach Bowl — Jan. 1, 11 a.m. MST, ESPN

— Jan. 1, 11 a.m. MST, ESPN Rose Bowl — Jan. 1, 3 p.m. MST, ESPN

— Jan. 1, 3 p.m. MST, ESPN Sugar Bowl — Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. MST, ESPN

Semifinals

Orange Bowl — Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN

— Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN Cotton Bowl — Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN

CFP National Championship

at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Semifinal winners — Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN

The CFP committee also released its final rankings of the season.

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. Boise State

10. SMU

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. Miami

16. Clemson

Note: The rest of the top 25 will be revealed during the selection show.