The first 12-team College Football Playoff field is set.
The CFP committee announced the bracket and its final rankings on Sunday, and there was plenty of controversy surrounding it.
Who made the 12-team College Football Playoff field?
First-round byes
No. 1 seed: Oregon (13-0)
No. 2 seed: Georgia (11-2)
No. 3 seed: Boise State (12-1)
No. 4 seed: Arizona State (11-2)
First-round matchups
No. 12 seed Clemson (10-3) at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2)
No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) at No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2)
No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1)
No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2)
What is the 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule?
First round
Dec. 20 or Dec. 21
- Clemson at Texas — winner plays Arizona State in quarterfinals
- SMU at Penn State — winner plays Boise State in quarterfinals
- Indiana at Notre Dame — winner plays Georgia in quarterfinals
- Tennessee at Ohio State — winner plays Oregon in quarterfinals
TV notes: One game will be played Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. MST and televised on ABC/ESPN; the other three will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21 — at 10 a.m. MST on TNT, at 2 p.m. MST on TNT and at 6 p.m. MST on ABC/ESPN.
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl — Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN
- Peach Bowl — Jan. 1, 11 a.m. MST, ESPN
- Rose Bowl — Jan. 1, 3 p.m. MST, ESPN
- Sugar Bowl — Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. MST, ESPN
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl — Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN
- Cotton Bowl — Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN
CFP National Championship
at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Semifinal winners — Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. MST, ESPN
What are the final College Football Playoff rankings?
The CFP committee also released its final rankings of the season.
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. Boise State
10. SMU
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. Miami
16. Clemson
Note: The rest of the top 25 will be revealed during the selection show.