Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) passes the ball during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-109 on Sunday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, and he did it all efficiently, shooting 10-of-18 overall and going 5-of-8 from deep.

Worst performance: Jeremy Sochan hit one free throw, missed all of his five field-goal attempts and more importantly, was entirely forgettable in his 29 minutes.

48: The Jazz held the Spurs to 48 points in the paint, and considering the Spurs’ personnel — most notably 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama — that’s a pretty good number.

10-4: Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton finished the night with 10 assists each and combined for 38 points. Sexton and Kris Dunn finished with four steals apiece.

34: The Jazz forced the Spurs to commit 20 turnovers and converted those miscues into 34 points on the other side.

Best of the best: Markkanen not only had an efficient game on both sides of the floor, he also closed things out having committed zero fouls.

Honorable mention: John Collins played a pretty clean game and when the Spurs had cut into the Jazz’s 24-point early lead, his shot making and presence on the court really helped the Jazz pull away again. He finished with 20 points, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.