The Panguitch boys wrestling team celebrates its sixth consecutive state championship on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah.

Just because winning is a habit doesn’t make it any easier.

On Saturday, Panguitch won its sixth consecutive 1A boys state wrestling title, grabbing 236.5 points to outpace Altamont and Milford, which tied for second with 166 points each.

“They all feel like a lot of hard work,” said coach Colin Marshall, who is in his 10th year at Panguitch. “It’s been a fun run. I’m surrounded by a good staff and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.

Panguitch also had six individual titles this year, and eight wrestlers in the finals.

“It’s been fun to watch because they really have put in the work this year, and really for a lot of years before that,” Marshall said.

Senior James Houston (120 pounds), a grandson of Panguitch wrestling legend Frank Houston, said he wanted to live up to his family’s four-generation legacy as he beat Chaz Thacker of Altamont for gold.

“It’s actually really awesome,” James Houston said. “After 13 years of wrestling, I finally got it. I’m so happy.”

Freshman Mitch Dodds (106) said he was happy to join the list of champions from Panguitch as he beat Milford’s Cutler Netto in the finals.

“It’s been a fun tournament,” Dodds said. “It feels good to have everyone here cheering for us to win. I’ve put my whole life into it.”

Junior Maverick Albrecht (215) said he knew Tyson Wheeler of Monticello was going to be tough opponent in the championship, but he was able to get the pin for his second individual title.

“This last year was a lot of hard work in the wrestling room,” Albrecht said. “I just give all the glory to my coaches and teammates and my Heavenly Father … I’m thankful for all the time they’ve put into me.”

Senior Jacob Marshall (190) defeated Kacey Stewart of Milford for the state title. Stewart’s powerful arm rolls put Marshall in jeopardy early.

“I just couldn’t lose that easily. Quitting isn’t in my blood,” Jacob Marshall said.

He turned things around and was able to get the pin for his third state win. He said he is proud to be a part of the Panguitch legacy, and be able to wrestle for his dad.

Added Kole Fullmer (165), who beat Rich’s Wilkes Weston: “I’m just pretty grateful to have the opportunity to come out and wrestle. I saw him put his head down and I was able to pull it off.”

The Panguitch fans roared with approval as the Bobcats were presented the championship trophy.

“I feel like we have the best wrestling fans in Utah,” coach Marshall said. “They follow us everywhere and make sure these kids are well supported and taken care of.”

1A state championship

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Panguitch 236.5 Altamont 166.5 Milford 166.5 Monticello 107.5 Rich 85 Wayne 52 Tintic 50.5 Piute 44.5 Bryce Valley 18 Escalante 16

Individual Results

106 pounds

Mitch Dodds, Panguitch, Fr. Cutler Netto, Milford, Fr. Kyler Bunker, Piute, So. Samuel White, Wayne, Fr.

Championship — Mitch Dodds, Panguitch def. Cutler Netto, Milford, Fall 2:04

113 pounds

Levi Scott, Altamont, So. Arturo Gutierrez, Monticello, So. Emmitt Despain, Tintic, Fr. Gaige Stewart, Panguitch, So.

Championship — Levi Scott, Altamont def. Arturo Gutierrez, Monticello, Fall 2:44

120 pounds

James Houston, Panguitch, Sr. Chaz Thacker, Altamont, Jr. Scott Wakefield, Rich, Fr. Brex Goodrich, Altamont, Sr.

Championship — James Houston, Panguitch def. Chaz Thacker, Altamont, Fall 1:52

126 pounds

Boston Thompson, Milford, Jr. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr. Tristan Lovell, Tintic, So. Miles Coleman, Monticello, Fr.

Championship — Boston Thompson, Milford def. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, Fall 4:52

132 pounds

Dillon Ivie, Altamont, Sr. Cameron Atkin, Panguitch, Sr. John Leber, Monticello, So. Peyton Thomas, Milford, Jr.

Championship — Dillon Ivie, Altamont def. Cameron Atkin, Panguitch, Dec 9-2

138 pounds

Gage Bird, Altamont, So. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, Jr. Parker Hallows, Wayne, Sr. Ferrin Mathews, Bryce Valley, Sr.

Championship — Gage Bird, Altamont def. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, Dec 17-11

144 pounds

Judd Netto, Milford, Sr. Randy Marshall, Panguitch, Sr. Elijah Byrd, Escalante, Sr. Tayzen Walker, Altamont, Jr.

Championship — Judd Netto, Milford def. Randy Marshall, Panguitch, MD 8-0

150 pounds

Braxton Atkin, Panguitch, Sr. Trenden Thompson, Milford, Jr. Branden Bateman, Altamont, So. Jake Chesnut, Wayne, Jr.

Championship — Braxton Atkin, Panguitch def. Trenden Thompson, Milford, Fall 3:23

157 pounds

Colton Barnes, Milford, Sr. Shad Partridge, Panguitch, Sr. Keaton Huff, Altamont, Jr. Hudson Parry, Rich, So.

Championship — Colton Barnes, Milford def. Shad Partridge, Panguitch, Dec 5-4

165 pounds

Kole Fullmer, Panguitch, Jr. Wilkes Weston, Rich, So. Mccrey Beal, Altamont, Jr. Camden Johnson, Tintic, So.

Championship — Kole Fullmer, Panguitch def. Wilkes Weston, Rich, Fall 6:00

175 pounds

Tavon Black, Monticello, Sr. Crosby Saign, Wayne, Jr. Jackson Wright, Panguitch, Sr. Colten Mullins, Altamont, Jr.

Championship — Tavon Black, Monticello def. Crosby Saign, Wayne, Fall 3:09

190 pounds

Jacob Marshall, Panguitch, Sr. Kacey Stewart, Milford, Jr. Bailey Weston, Rich, So. Corbin Atherley, Tintic, Jr.

Championship — Jacob Marshall, Panguitch def. Kacey Stewart, Milford, Fall 2:57

215 pounds

Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch Tyson Wheeler, Monticello Boedy Morrison, Piute, Jr. Boston Jolley, Rich, Jr.

Championship — Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch def. Tyson Wheeler, Monticello, fall 3:49

285 pounds

Jordan Johnson, Rich Camren Carpenter, Monticello Skyler Russell, Milford, So. Kyson Miles, Altamont, Jr.

Championship — Camron Carpenter, Monticello def. Jordan Johnson, Rich, fall 2:39