4A Playoffs

Dixie 80, Murray 49

No. 12 Dixie defeated No. 21 Murray 80-49 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Dixie (13-10) built a strong 50-21 lead by halftime, outscoring Murray (7-14) 29-15 in the first quarter and 21-6 in the second. Hayden Stilson led the Flyers with 25 points, while Izzy Hollingshead contributed 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Charlotte Scherbel topped Murray’s scoring with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Dixie will face No. 5 Cottonwood in the second round.

Mountain Crest 53, Bear River 34

No. 10 Mountain Crest defeated No. 23 Bear River 53-34 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Uintah 46, Stansbury 31

Uintah defeated Stansbury 46-31 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Kenadie Maughan led the Utes (10-12) with 20 points, while Apisi Maile was the top scorer for the Stallions (9-13) with 11 points. Uintah pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Stansbury 17-10 to secure the win. The Utes will travel to face top-seeded Ridgeline in the second round.

Pine View 52, Crimson Cliffs 38

No. 14 Pine View defeated No. 19 Crimson Cliffs 52-38 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Reese Gustin led Pine View (12-11) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ella Fiefia added 14 points. Jayda Alofipo topped the Mustangs (5-15) scoring chart with 11 points, and Josie Myers contributed 10 points. Pine View will face No. 3 Payson in the second round.

West Field 48, Tooele 35

West Field (6-17) upset No. 11 seed Tooele (16-7) 48-35 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Canyon Britt led West Field with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jalyn Coombs contributed 16 points. Tooele’s Kennedy Searle was its top scorer with 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers. West Field will face No. 6 Sky View in the second round.

Mountain View 43, Orem 35

No. 9 Mountain View defeated No. 24 Orem 43-35 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Bruins (13-7) overcame an early deficit by outscoring the Tigers (4-18) 16-9 in the second quarter to gain control. Saralynn Hair and Jaycee Carlson led Mountain View with 11 points each, while Liv Rasmussen topped Orem with 13 points. Mountain View advances to face No. 8 Cedar in the second round.

Jordan 42, Hurricane 33

No. 13 Jordan surged in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 20 Hurricane 42-33 in the 4A first-round matchup. Paige Smith led Jordan (14-9) with 15 points, while Julia Willham added 12 points with four 3-pointers. Hurricane (5-18) was paced by Laynee Walker’s 11 points. Jordan advances to face No. 4 Provo in the second round.

Green Canyon 62, Timpanogos 40

No. 15 Green Canyon defeated No. 18 Timpanogos 62-40 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. The Wolves (10-13) were led by Talyssa Nelson, who scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Kloey Tensmeyer added 15 points and two 3-pointers. Timpanogos (9-13) saw Sydnie Lee lead with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Green Canyon outscored Timpanogos 19-9 in the third quarter, pulling away for a decisive victory. The Wolves advance to face No. 2 Snow Canyon in the second round.

3A Playoffs

Juan Diego 53, Providence Hall 31

No. 15 seed Juan Diego secured a decisive victory over No. 18 Providence Hall with a 53-31 win in the first round of the 3A state tournament. Niella Sebit led the Soaring Eagle (9-14) with 21 points, while Ireland Anderson scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Patriots (5-15). Juan Diego outscored Providence Hall 15-8 in the second quarter to establish control of the game. The Soaring Eagle advances to face No. 2 seed Canyon View in the second round.

Carbon 76, Ben Lomond 13

Carbon routed Ben Lomond 76-13 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. The No. 14 seed Carbon (6-17) dominated early, outscoring Ben Lomond 26-4 in the first quarter. Becca Swasey led the Dinos with 18 points, while Bailey Curtis added 13 and Bailey Johnson tallied 10, including two 3-pointers. Ben Lomond’s (2-19) Nhyema Simpson was its leading scorer with five points. Carbon advances to face No. 3 South Summit in the second round.

Delta 47, Summit Academy 41

No. 17 Delta defeated No. 16 Summit Academy 47-41 in the first round of the 3A state tournament. Madison Eliason led the Rabbits (3-17) with 17 points, while Summit Academy’s (6-15) Reagan Morgan and Vanessa Mansfield each scored 10 points. Delta outscored the Bears 14-4 in the first quarter to gain an early advantage. Delta will face No. 1 Grantsville in the second round.

2A Playoffs

San Juan 50, American Leadership 26

San Juan defeated American Leadership 50-26 in a dominant performance led by Khimya Fullwood’s 21 points. The Broncos (5-15) pulled ahead in the second quarter by scoring 17 points, doubling the Eagles’ (10-9) effort to establish a commanding lead. Jacklynn Huff led the Eagles with seven points, including a 3-pointer. San Juan advances to face No. 2 Kanab in the second round of the 2A state tournament.

Gunnison Valley 52, Salt Lake Academy 15

No. 13 Gunnison Valley dominated No. 20 Salt Lake Academy, winning 52-15 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Rylee Bartholomew led the Bulldogs (13-10) with 16 points and three 3-pointers, while Autumn Anderson added 14 points. Salt Lake Academy’s (4-4) Aisha Carreon scored eight points, including two 3-pointers. Gunnison Valley advances to face No. 4 Draper APA in the next round.

St. Joseph 65, Freedom Prep Academy 11

St. Joseph routed Freedom Prep 65-11, advancing to the second round of the 2A state tournament. The Jayhawks (12-5) dominated early, taking a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and then pulling away with 22 points in the fourth. Abby Gough led St. Joseph with 16 points, while Freedom Prep’s Julien Wallraff scored eight for the Eagles (3-11). St. Joseph will face No. 9 American Heritage, who defeated Parowan, in the next round.

Beaver 80, Utah Military Camp Williams 26

No. 6 Beaver dominated No. 27 Utah Military Camp Williams 80-26 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Beaver’s Danzee Bradshaw and Gentry Brown each contributed 12 points, while Utah Military’s Kassiana Vanwagoner led her team with 15 points, including five 3-pointers. The Beavers (15-7) secured a decisive lead by outscoring the Marauders (1-12) 22-0 in the second quarter. Beaver will face the winner between No. 11 Enterprise and No. 22 Rowland Hall in the second round.

American Heritage 51, Parowan 14

No. 9 American Heritage defeated No. 24 Parowan 51-14 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The Patriots opened a commanding halftime lead, outscoring Parowan 24-7 in the first half. American Heritage’s A Pearson and B Hall led the way, each scoring 12 points, while Parowan’s Sage Packwood scored three for its team. American Heritage (10-6) will advance to face the winner of the No. 8 St. Joseph and No. 25 Freedom Prep game in the second round.

Maeser Prep 49, Waterford 47

In a thrilling overtime finish, Maeser Prep edged out Waterford 49-47 in the 2A state tournament’s first round. Maeser Prep’s Lillian Nolan led the team with 17 points, while Waterford’s A. Howard scored 18 points for the Ravens (8-6). Autumn Dossey added a crucial 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Lions (6-15), who will face No. 5 Duchesne in the next round.

Grand 88, Merit Academy 31

In the first round of the Class 2A state tournament, No. 10 Grand dominated from the start, defeating No. 23 Merit Academy 88-31. The Red Devils (12-9) outscored the Knights (2-6) 32-6 in the third quarter to solidify their lead. Trinity Bryant led Grand with 22 points, while Kya Snyder tallied 24 points for Merit Academy. Grand will advance to face the winner between No. 7 ICS and No. 26 APA West Valley in the second round.

Intermountain Christian 59, APA West Valley 21

Seventh-seeded Intermountain Christian decisively defeated No. 26 APA West Valley 59-21 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

Water Canyon 47, Millard 42

Water Canyon (7-11) advanced to the second round of the 2A state tournament with a 47-42 victory over Millard (6-14), rallying with a decisive 16-6 third quarter. Martha Jessop led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Alysha Cooke contributed 13. Blakelie Davies scored a game-high 24 points for Millard. Water Canyon will face No. 1 North Summit in their next matchup.

Enterprise 46, Rowland Hall 22

Enterprise defeated Rowland Hall 46-22 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Enterprise’s Jaycee Barlow led the Wolves (11-11) with 26 points, while Mina Bailey scored 12 for Rowland Hall (4-13). Enterprise pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Rowland Hall 15-2 to solidify the win. Enterprise will face No. 6 Beaver in the second round.

North Sevier 55, Rockwell 19

North Sevier defeated No. 19 Rockwell 55-19 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The No. 14 Wolves (9-13) dominated early, outscoring the Marshals (10-11) 23-5 in the first quarter. Megan Mecham led North Sevier with 11 points, while Rockwell’s Cassidy Jessop scored nine, including three 3-pointers. North Sevier advances to face No. 3 South Sevier in the next round.